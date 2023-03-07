A series of robberies ended in stabbings yesterday afternoon in Milan. Six people, one after the other, were injured within a few hundred meters. Two of these are in hospital in serious condition, while as many victims were involved in an attempt to help the victims targeted.

According to the first reconstructions, one would be responsible: a North African apparently under the influence of alcohol and without documents, was stopped by the police. Armed with a knife, he committed four robberies and was blocked while fleeing from motorcyclists from the “Nibbio” section of the General Prevention Office while he was attempting a fifth, against a 44-year-old Italian woman. All the attacks took place in Milan near the Central station, a hotspot for drug dealing and violence at the center of controversy precisely because of the security issue.

Rome, bank robbery in the Piazza Esedra area: it is a hunt for four people

The injured

They were simply walking down the street, in broad daylight and in a busy neighborhood, the people who suddenly found themselves with a blade pointed at them. The first intervention of the rescuers is at 17.40. In the Mortirolo underpass, this is what emerges from the investigations, the North African attacked a 39-year-old Italian woman injuring her with a knife to steal her cell phone.

He moves a little and, in via Gluck, robs a 58-year-old Salvadoran citizen, taking possession of the telephone and public transport pass. Shortly after he commits another robbery in via Sammartini, against a 34-year-old Spanish woman, robbed of 20 euros and her smartphone. Upon their arrival, the doctors helped her for a trauma to the face, while the 58-year-old had a slight wound in her hand.

Within ten minutes, another call arrives at the emergency switchboard. A very short distance away, in Viale Brianza, other passers-by were injured, this time more seriously. A 68-year-old was found in a pool of blood, in critical condition, after being hit in the shoulder by a blow that could have severed an artery. He also hit his head when he fell to the ground. The man, according to the testimonies collected on the spot, intervened to rescue a 24-year-old girl who was robbed on the street. The girl was with her boyfriend when she was attacked by the North African. The companion attempted to immobilize him, then the 68-year-old and another 57-year-old resident of the neighborhood arrived to give him a hand, wounded in the arm and taken in red code to San Carlo. The two boyfriends were also hospitalized, with a stab wound to the chest and one to the neck.

Those who witnessed the scene say that the most seriously injured, the 68-year-old man, was in front of the door of his house, at 27 Viale Brianza, when he saw the North African attack the young woman to rob her. He didn’t hesitate and defended her, the attacker armed with a multipurpose knife lunged at him. Sitting at a table in a nearby bar was the 57-year-old who heard the man’s screams, ran and was hit. There is still blood on the ground in front of the door in viale Brianza, the residents are shocked. «The injured man is my neighbor – says a tenant – I saw him lying on the ground and he remained there for a long time, the doctors assisted him with drips. We live here in a situation of constant insecurity, what happened is even more worrying because it didn’t happen at night, but when it was still light. I have a small child and living here scares me».

HOMELESS

The man arrested by the police as allegedly responsible for the stabbings is said to be of Moroccan nationality, with no fixed abode. He was found carrying three stolen cell phones, as well as a wallet taken from the latest robbery. Even the multipurpose knife, still stained with blood, which was allegedly used to attack the victims, was also found by the officers and seized. Commenting on the episode, among others, also the deputy prime minister and leader of the League Matteo Salvini. “Shocking news from my Milan, where the Central Station area is confirmed to be at serious risk: only the heroic intervention of some citizens has avoided an even more dramatic balance”. The minister’s wish is that «all the political forces want to seriously address the issue of security, very often linked to the presence of illegal immigrants, especially in the suburbs and near stations. The League – he continued – is committed to strengthening the forces of order”.

The dynamics

Read the full article

on The Messenger