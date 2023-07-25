Home » Six ISIS terrorists convicted of the 2016 Brussels attacks: Salah Abdeslam among them
Six ISIS terrorists convicted of the 2016 Brussels attacks: Salah Abdeslam among them

Six ISIS terrorists convicted of the 2016 Brussels attacks: Salah Abdeslam among them

You are doomed for the Brussels attacks which on March 22, 2016 killed 35 people, including three terrorists, and injured 340 others. Among those found guilty of carrying out or organizing the attacks on theZaventem airport and at the station metro di Maalbeek There are also Salah Abdeslamthe only survivor among the bombers who struck on November 13, 2015 Parise Mohamed Abrinialso indicted for having participated in the massacre in the French capital.

The men, all affiliated with the Islamic state of the then Caliph Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, had to wait 18 days for the judges’ decision given that the trial began in December and ended on 6 July. This is the longest resolution in Belgian judicial history.

On the morning of March 22, 2016, Brussels was overwhelmed by a double kamikaze attack with explosions that overwhelmed the busy airport of the capital and one of the main local underground stations. A revenge of the men loyal to Isis against one of the countries that took part in the anti-Caliphate coalition in Syria e Iraq. But the Zaventem massacre could have been even more serious: one third bombthe most powerful of the three according to the security forces, did not explode because the bomber was thrown away by the second explosion and escaped from the airport.

