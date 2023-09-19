Six Migrants Rescued After Boat Sinks near Puerto Rican Island of Mona

Six migrants, four Cubans and two Dominicans, were rescued after their boat sank near the Puerto Rican island of Mona, the US Coast Guard reported this Monday.

The individuals rescued consist of four men and two women who found themselves stranded in the sea near the Mona Island reef line on Sunday night. Thanks to the combined efforts of air and surface units of the Coast Guard, park rangers from the Mona Island nature reserve, and the crew of the M/F Kydon ferry, all six migrants were successfully rescued.

Coast Guard Commander Gerard Wenk expressed his relief at the successful rescue, stating, “These six people are very lucky to be alive.” The rescue operation began when Coast Guard observers in San Juan received communication from park rangers of the Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) on Mona Island. The rangers had heard anguished screams coming from the water.

A Coast Guard aircraft utilized a flare to illuminate the area, leading to the discovery of a person swimming towards the island. This individual informed rescuers that there were more people in the water. Eventually, the remaining five migrants were assisted by park rangers on Sardinera beach.

Fortunately, no injuries or medical emergencies were reported among the rescued individuals. The Coast Guard has announced that the transfer of the migrants is currently being coordinated with Border Patrol agents in Puerto Rico.

Highlighting the ongoing challenges faced by migrants attempting to reach Puerto Rico, the Coast Guard revealed that from October 1, 2022, to August 31, 2023, they have detained a total of 1,965 migrants in Puerto Rican waters. This figure includes 1,675 Dominicans and 264 Haitians.

The successful rescue operation serves as a testament to the tireless efforts of the Coast Guard, park rangers, and other personnel involved in safeguarding the waters surrounding Puerto Rico. Their dedication and vigilance have undoubtedly saved numerous lives and upheld the core values of humanitarian aid and protection.

