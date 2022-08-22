Retaliation is expected, which will take place, there is no doubt. Between tomorrow, the feast of the Flag of Ukraine, and the day after tomorrow, the feast of Independence from the Soviet Union. And they are also the anniversary days of the Russian invasion, just 6 months ago the tanks crossed the borders and headed for Kiev, thinking of closing the matter in three days. This was not the case, and the war has consolidated on both east and south fronts, with thousands of civilian and military deaths, in a current apparent frightening impasse, and with the latest attack in Moscow, in which the daughter died. by Putinist Dugin.