Home World Six new players and three departures before the match Serbia – Great Britain | Sport
World

Six new players and three departures before the match Serbia – Great Britain | Sport

by admin
Six new players and three departures before the match Serbia – Great Britain | Sport

Svetislav Pešić spoke before the crucial match with Great Britain.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The calculations are clear, victory leads the national team of Serbia at Mundobasket, there is no other way of thinking. The “eagles” missed the first opportunity to secure passage to the World Cup, they were defeated by the Greek national team who played with little known basketball players. Now there is another chance. In “Pionir” against Great Britain (Monday 8 p.m.).

In the decisive match, the national team enters with six reinforcements, three departures and one questionable player. They join the team Marko Gudurić, Aleksa Avramović, Ognjen Dobrić, Filp Petrushev, Uroš Trifunović and Luka Mitrović. As a result of the agreement with the clubs, Nikola Milutinov, Dejan Davidovac and Nemanja Dangubić left, while Stefan Jović is recovering from a blow won in the match in Athens. The coach Svetislav Pešić also announced before this match.

“The long-lasting qualifications have come to an end and for the first time in this format. Everything boils down to one game in which we are looking for victory and confirmation of the efforts made by more than 40 players over the past year and a half. Unfortunately, we didn’t use the first match point in Greece, but we have a new chance that we deserved. It is important that we integrate these six incoming players into the system as well as possible. The good thing is that they have already played in these qualifications and know the principles that we are preparing“, said Pešić.

See also  U.S. labor jobs drop by 7.6 million, but unemployment rate drops, epidemic suppresses job growth | employment | epidemic | U.S._sina news

The British have long since been eliminated from the race for passage to the big competition, but “Curry” does not want the players to relax. “Great Britain comes unburdened and ready to take advantage of any chance that presents itself. Due to the roles on the table, maximum concentration and approach are required during the entire 40 minutes. We hope that the audience will recognize that we need support and will come to greet not only the 12 players who will be in the squad, but all those who contributed to Serbia in these qualifications,” Pešić concluded.

You may also like

the debate between the political forces reopens

Today is the day of the SAG Awards...

The mother of Katarina, who died on the...

Price of wedding dresses in 2023 | Magazine

Because China is very interested in a Dutch...

the driver and two women with a reserved...

Massacre of migrants in Crotone: 45 victims. Mattarella:...

Paula Cendejas, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Questioning the Hong Kong Government’s Optimistic Forecast: Economic...

You can now listen to “En los estanques”,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy