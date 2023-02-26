Svetislav Pešić spoke before the crucial match with Great Britain.

Source: MONDO/Uroš Arsić

The calculations are clear, victory leads the national team of Serbia at Mundobasket, there is no other way of thinking. The “eagles” missed the first opportunity to secure passage to the World Cup, they were defeated by the Greek national team who played with little known basketball players. Now there is another chance. In “Pionir” against Great Britain (Monday 8 p.m.).

In the decisive match, the national team enters with six reinforcements, three departures and one questionable player. They join the team Marko Gudurić, Aleksa Avramović, Ognjen Dobrić, Filp Petrushev, Uroš Trifunović and Luka Mitrović. As a result of the agreement with the clubs, Nikola Milutinov, Dejan Davidovac and Nemanja Dangubić left, while Stefan Jović is recovering from a blow won in the match in Athens. The coach Svetislav Pešić also announced before this match.

“The long-lasting qualifications have come to an end and for the first time in this format. Everything boils down to one game in which we are looking for victory and confirmation of the efforts made by more than 40 players over the past year and a half. Unfortunately, we didn’t use the first match point in Greece, but we have a new chance that we deserved. It is important that we integrate these six incoming players into the system as well as possible. The good thing is that they have already played in these qualifications and know the principles that we are preparing“, said Pešić.

The British have long since been eliminated from the race for passage to the big competition, but “Curry” does not want the players to relax. “Great Britain comes unburdened and ready to take advantage of any chance that presents itself. Due to the roles on the table, maximum concentration and approach are required during the entire 40 minutes. We hope that the audience will recognize that we need support and will come to greet not only the 12 players who will be in the squad, but all those who contributed to Serbia in these qualifications,” Pešić concluded.