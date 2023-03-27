Pope Francis approves the decree of the Congregation for the Canonization of the Congregation for the recognition of the holiness of the six founders of the Church. Among the six new venerables are three nuns, two laywomen and a Salesian priest.

（Vatican News Network) The decree of the Congregation for the Canonization of the Holy See recognizing the holiness of the six saints of the Church has been approved by Pope Francis a few days ago. The six new venerables are: Teresa Enriquez de Alvarado, mother of four, Carlo Crespi, Salesian missionary in Ecuador • Father Carlo Crespi Croci, Sister Maria Caterina Flanagan of the Sisters of St. Sister Leonilde di San Giovanni Battista, Laity Maria Domenica Lazzari, Sisters of the Hospital of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Maria do Montepe Sister Maria do Mente Pereira.

Teresa Enrique de Alvaredo is a Spaniard who lived in the 15th and 16th centuries. He was influenced by the Christian faith when he was a child, and he married under the arrangement of his family when he grew up. Raised four children. Her husband died in 1503. Driven by her strong faith and love for Jesus in the Eucharist, Teresa left the luxurious court life and devoted herself to prayer life and charitable activities. After Teresa retired to Torrijos, she lived a simple life, and her charity for the poor and weak made her a mother and mentor to orphans in plague and famine. She cared for girls and women who roamed the streets, she nursed the sick; she promoted the worship of the Eucharist. She wisely and prudently managed her property, which was mainly used for charitable work, building churches, and organizing brotherhoods. In addition, a monastery and four monasteries were also built with her assistance. Teresa died in 1529. Her example of faith and charity has often been praised in the Eucharist Congresses held in recent years.

Father Carlo Crespi Croce, a Salesian priest, was born in Legnano, northern Italy in 1891. After completing his studies and being promoted to a priest, he was sent to Cuenca, Ecuador in 1923 Missionary, 59 years there to promote the work of evangelization, cultivation, and promotion of humanity and Christianity. The priest is well-known as an excellent evangelist, witnessed by his faith, and educated in scientific fields such as botany and archaeology. His spiritual and missionary life was based on the Eucharist and his filial devotion to Our Lady of the Help of Christianity, and Saint John Bosco was his model. All his life, he tried his best to follow this saint to spread the gospel to people, especially young people. In the last years of his life, he devoted himself to hearing confessions for his parishioners, sometimes as long as 17 hours a day in the confessional. Father Carlo was 90 years old when he died.

Maria Galina Flanagan is a nun of the Congregation of the Most Holy Savior of the Brigidad. Born in London, England at the end of the 19th century. Came to Rome at the age of 19, and after reorganizing the Sisters of St. Brigita and proclaiming her religious vows, she served in various places where the Order had houses. In the UK, she runs a reception center. Her generosity and willingness to help others has enabled her to serve others in extremely difficult circumstances. The energetic, passionate nun, who was always ready to help the poor and needy, was diagnosed with cancer in 1935, and she died after suffering six years of suffering from the disease. The beauty of nuns is a model for all to learn from.

Sister Leonilde of John the Baptist, a native of Trento, Italy, joined the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in 1906. She has a deep faith, seeks to be in harmony with God through prayer, and is always eager to faithfully accomplish God’s will. In her life, the nun experienced the arduous steps of her congregation and her own physical pain, but she always relied on the Lord as nourishment, and she endured all trials with peace of mind. She is especially admired for her generosity in education, and has therefore become the object of advice and help from students, parents, and some poor and needy people. During World War II, she even gave away her necessities to the poor. Sister Leonilde returned to Heaven on December 12, 1945.

The female parishioner Maria Domenica Lazzelli is also from Trento, Italy. She lived in a devout peasant family in the 19th century, and she was eager to help the poor and needy since she was a child. During the plague period, she followed her mother to take care of patients and was infected. Since then, she has lost appetite, difficulty breathing, fever, and trembling. The doctor diagnosed her as suffering from severe anorexia. In January 1835, Mary had the five wounds of Jesus on her hands, feet, and right side. A month later, the marks of the crown of thorns appeared on her head, and she was bleeding every Friday. All these brought her great pain, but she endured this extreme pain with prayer and dedicated it to God. She spent her painful days by fully belonging to God and witnessing the cross of the Lord until she returned to the arms of her heavenly father on April 4, 1848. At that time, she was 33 years old.

Sister Maria do Montepereira, who lived in the 19th and 20th centuries, is a Portuguese. She chose to join the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Hospital to realize her wish of caring for the sick. The humble Sister Maria has served and spread the gospel in different associations, and the sisters in the same association love her very much. With the encouragement of her spiritual guidance, she once wrote down her spiritual journey. Despite her poor health, the nun possessed a strong spiritual will and self-control because of her close union with God, and with the help of God’s grace, she was able to cope with difficult situations. She died on December 18, 1963, at the age of 66.

