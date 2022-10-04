Home World Six people died in a serious car accident in the United States, and the iPhone 14 automatically called the police for help.
World

Six people died in a serious car accident in the United States, and the iPhone 14 automatically called the police for help.

by admin
  1. Six dead in a serious car accident in the United States, iPhone 14 automatically calls for help Hangzhou Net
  2. iPhone’s Collision Detection feature calls police to deadly crash scene – Apple iPhone cnBeta
  3. Six dead in U.S. car crash, no witnesses, Apple iPhone 14 automatically alerts police 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
  4. Car crashes into tree, 6 passengers killed and no witnesses, US police receive iPhone 14 automatic notification | International Oriental Daily News
  5. Practical Application of Automatic SOS iPhone Car Crash Detection in Tragedy of 6 Deaths – Apple iPhone cnBeta
  6. See full coverage on Google News
See also  The expected effect of EU's oil embargo on Russia may fail - Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Trump appeals to the Supreme Court for the...

In the streets of Lyman the bodies of...

Alessia in the prison of dissidents. Iran: you...

Fbi raid in Mar-a-Lago, Trump appeals to the...

Retired US general: If Russia uses nuclear weapons,...

Iran, the body of the 17-year-old woman who...

Ukrainian troops continue to advance in Unan-Udong to...

The couple Brady & Bundchen at the end...

The “nuclear train”: the truth about the convoy...

Elon Musk, Ukraine and the peace plan that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy