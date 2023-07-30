Home » Six people died in clashes in a Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon
Six people died in clashes between Saturday and Sunday in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh, in Lebanon, near the port city of Sidon. The clashes involved the political and paramilitary organization Fatah and supporters of the Islamist group al-Shabab al-Muslim. The clashes began after the killing of a member of the Islamist group by an unidentified gunman. Over the hours tensions have increased, in the field the two factions have clashed with assault rifles and grenades up to the killing of a Fatah commander, Ashraf al-Armouchi, and four of his men. At 18 local time a truce was decreed, thanks also to the mediation of the Lebanese authorities.

The Ein el-Hilweh refugee camp, established in 1948, is the largest in Lebanon and is home to more than 63,000 officially registered Palestinians, according to United Nations data, but the real population could be higher.

