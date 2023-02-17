Home World Six people have been killed in several shootings in a small town in Mississippi, USA
World

Six people have been killed in several shootings in a small town in Mississippi, USA

by admin
Six people have been killed in several shootings in a small town in Mississippi, USA

Six people were killed in multiple shootings in the small Tate County town of Arkabutla, a rural Mississippi area near the Tennessee border. The local police arrested a man, accused of being the perpetrator of all the murders. According to information that local media obtained from the police, he acted alone: ​​the arrested man is called Richard Dale Crum and is 52 years old.

According to the first reports, the man entered a shop in Arkabutla, a town of about 250 inhabitants, with a rifle and killed a man there, then moved to a nearby house, where he shot and killed another woman , and to her husband, only wounded. The latter later claimed that he did not know the suspect. After a short chase, Crum would be stopped by the local deputy sheriff, but four more bodies would later be found, two in a house and two along a city street. The man is a resident of Arkabutla, the shootings occurred not far from his home, there are currently no indications of any reasons.

See also  South Korean Prime Minister: The epidemic situation is severe and the metropolitan area may initiate emergency plans at any time_Hangzhou

You may also like

Branko Lazić and Duško Ivanović conference after Zvezda...

How to make “Fill the Frame” photos

Pakistan, Taliban attack the police district: many dead...

India, BBC accused of tax evasion. Opposition: “Punitive...

gol di Kvaratskhelia e Osimhen- breaking latest news

Japan’s next-generation main rocket H3 fails to launch

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal headphones for Xbox...

on Vera Tamari’s family memories – Mondoweiss

Offer from Qatari Sheikh Al Thani to take...

Meloni is ill, misses the meeting with Metsola:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy