Six people were killed in multiple shootings in the small Tate County town of Arkabutla, a rural Mississippi area near the Tennessee border. The local police arrested a man, accused of being the perpetrator of all the murders. According to information that local media obtained from the police, he acted alone: ​​the arrested man is called Richard Dale Crum and is 52 years old.

According to the first reports, the man entered a shop in Arkabutla, a town of about 250 inhabitants, with a rifle and killed a man there, then moved to a nearby house, where he shot and killed another woman , and to her husband, only wounded. The latter later claimed that he did not know the suspect. After a short chase, Crum would be stopped by the local deputy sheriff, but four more bodies would later be found, two in a house and two along a city street. The man is a resident of Arkabutla, the shootings occurred not far from his home, there are currently no indications of any reasons.