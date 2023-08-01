Home » Sixteen more trips between Palermo and Falcone-Borsellino, here are the new train timetables
Sixteen more trips between Palermo and Falcone-Borsellino, here are the new train timetables

Sixteen more trips between Palermo and Falcone-Borsellino, here are the new train timetables

by gds.it – ​​6 minutes ago

Sixteen more rides and the stop at Isola delle Femmine. The circulation from Palermo to Falcone Borsellino airport changes until 9 September. There will be sixteen more trips (eight towards the Palermo airport and eight towards the capital), with the extra stop in Isola. Trenitalia has released the table with the new…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sixteen more journeys between Palermo and the Falcone-Borsellino, here are the new train timetables appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it».

