World

Sixteen people died in a fire in Dubai

Sixteen people died in a fire in Dubai

Sixteen people They’re dead in an apartment building fire in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on Saturday. The fire was in the al Ras neighborhood, one of the most popular in the city. According to local media, the fire started on the fourth floor of a building of five, and spread widely from there. Al Ras is a working class neighborhood in the old part of Dubai, where migrant workers and traders live. Local authorities have opened an investigation.

