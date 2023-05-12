Sixth Personal on the NBA Playoffs | Sport

Listen to the latest episode of the MONDO podcast Sixth Personal

Source: MONDO

This Sunday, we gave a small priority to the current topic and analyzed Partizan on Tuesday – which means, the NBA will be again on Thursday two days late, but we are comforted that we at least got some things right!

In the east, will a long-term forecast come true? Both Edin and Milos tipped Philadelphia as a team coming out of the East, and it seems that the Sixers have found “holes” in Boston’s armor, which cannot string together several consistent games in these playoffs. This last slip may cost them some more distance – it will be difficult to pull out a series in the city of brotherly love, which is neither brotherly nor offers a lot of love when rivals are in the middle.

Miami, right now while you’re watching, might already be celebrating their passage to the finals. If that happened, know that the credit probably goes to the monster named Jimmy Butler, who wasn’t deterred by an ankle injury from resurrecting in two games in Florida to take the series one step closer to the finish line. Of course, great credit also goes to the wizard Spolstra, who once again squeezed the dry wood pulp out of some reinforced “ji-league” frames!

In the West, of course, all eyes are on the Nuggets-Suns clash. Jokić and friends took the lead, he brought Phoenix back in the desert thanks to Devin Booker’s surreal percentages, but now, when Nikola is in pole position, the question is what Phoenix can do? They don’t look their healthiest when Armani isn’t shooting 80%…

And as for the Lakers – maybe they’re already celebrating while you’re watching this. The Warriors lost that benefit of not guarding Sabonis, Antonio Davis resembles that 2-way beast from Louisiana, and it’s really hard to guard him. Rob Pelinka, after being laughed at for years, looks like a genius again, and LeBron is wise to save himself and we’re all waiting for some incredible game from him where he drops 50 on someone.

The playoffs are getting crazier and crazier, and you’re in the right place if you want to see it off right! See you next Sunday!