Home » Sixth row for Minì in Austria, a comeback is needed in the feature race
World

Sixth row for Minì in Austria, a comeback is needed in the feature race

by admin
Sixth row for Minì in Austria, a comeback is needed in the feature race

by blogsicilia.it – ​​8 hours ago

Excellent free practice, qualifying that could have gone better. Gabriele Minì conquered the eleventh time on the Red Bull Ring track in Austria, scene of the sixth double round of the Fia Formula 3 championship. We hoped for more…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Sixth row for Minì in Austria, comeback needed in the feature race appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Behind the "Zero Infection" and "Zero Accidents" on the horse: artificial intelligence assists elite soldiers and strong generals to guard - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Juventus, here are the 5 challenges that Giuntoli...

Tech DREAMS of a Summer NIGHT: 30 UNMISSABLE...

China and Africa Sign Power Cooperation Projects Worth...

Third night of protests in France, evacuation of...

Serbia’s juniors lost to France | Sports

Austria: after 320 years the Wiener Zeitung is...

Breakthrough Method Solves Production Limitations of Oligonucleotide Therapeutics

President Abinader Appoints Manuel Mejía Naut as New...

From Marseille to Paris. In sick suburbs where...

Weather forecast July 1, 2023 | weather forecast

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy