Sixty years of communications with the Red Telephone

Sixty years ago, on June 20, 1963, in Geneva, a group of US and Soviet government delegates signed the “Memorandum of Understanding Concerning the Implementation of a Hotline of Communication.” It was the document with which the so-called “Red Telephone” was inaugurated, the direct line of communication between the White House and the Kremlin.

Actually the Red Telephone it has never been a telephone. In the beginning it was a kind of teletype, while today it is a system similar to email. Communications move over a dedicated and secure network, which uses two satellites and a fiber optic cable.

The so-called “Red Telephone” is back in the news after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the growing tensions between the United States and the regime of Vladimir Putin. According to the revelations of a US government official a Reutersgranted anonymously, the dedicated line would have been used once since the beginning of the war, on the occasion of unspecified Russian military operations in the vicinity of sensitive Ukrainian structures. The same official however assured that the line was not activated when a missile fell on Polish territory: it later turned out to be a Ukrainian missile launched to intercept a Russian one. Previously the phone was used in 2016 by the administration of President Barack Obama to reiterate that any intrusion by Russia into the US electoral process would be considered a “grave act”.

But the Red Telephone was above all one of the symbols of the Cold War and has appeared in many films, books, comics and video games: it appears for example in two 007 films, For your eyes only e Moonraker – Operation Space, and is at the center of some scenes of Doctor Strangelove (the film is in black and white, so you don’t see the red color of the telephone, which is however mentioned in the script). Even Batman, in the 1966 series, is equipped with a red telephone to communicate with the Gotham police.

In reality, a real telephone was never set up for direct communications: the choice of a written instead of verbal communication system was not accidental. A real telephone, which would have allowed immediate communication, could have led to misunderstandings, misunderstandings, the choice of unhappy or poorly thought out words. It does not seem impossible that whoever made this decision in 1963 was thinking of the fits of anger for which the Soviet leader of the time, Nikita Khrushchev, was famous, who just a few years earlier, during a tirade at the United Nations building, slipped off his shoe and slammed it on the desk.

A written communication system, on the other hand, would have allowed more prudent communications to be sent, giving time to the leaders’ advisers to calm their tempers before sending a message that could have caused World War III. Avoiding war, in fact, was the main purpose of the Red Telephone. The idea of ​​creating a direct line of communication between the White House and the Kremlin was born during the Cuban missile crisis, one of the moments when the world came closest to the outbreak of a nuclear war.

The crisis lasted for two weeks in October 1962. The danger of war was heightened by the fact that US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy and Soviet leader Khrushchev did not have a direct and secure communication channel through which to talk. The first message Khrushchev sent to the White House was received, decrypted and translated in 12 hours – so long that while the technicians were still working, a second message arrived.

After the agreements were signed in July 1963, four teleprinters with Latin characters arrived in Moscow and four with Cyrillic characters arrived in Washington. It had been stipulated that the messages would be written in the language of the two countries sending them and that they would be translated upon arrival, but there was still a need for teleprinters with the right characters to be able to print the messages.

The first test text was sent on August 30, 1963. From the White House they wrote: «The quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog’s back 1234567890» (meaning “the quick brown fox jumped over the lazy dog’s back”), a sentence which contains all the letters and numbers of the Latin alphabet, with which the functioning of the teletypewriter keys was tested. The Russians responded with a poetic description of the rising sun over Moscow.

Since then the Red Telephone was not used very often, fortunately. In 1967 and 1973, during the two Arab-Israeli wars of the Six Days and Yom Kippur, it was used to communicate the movements of the Russian and American fleets, which could have been interpreted as an attempt to intervene in the ongoing conflicts. Almost every war since then has had its Red Telephone communications: the Indo-Pakistani war of 1971, the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, and American operations in Lebanon in the 1980s.

Curiously, the Red Telephone was not used one of the times when it probably would have been needed most: during the operation Able Archerin 1983, when the Soviet Union mistook a series of NATO exercises for preparations for a nuclear attack and was almost on the verge of launching its own preemptive strike.

Since 2008, the old system has been replaced by a computer network that connects the terminals of the White House with those of the Kremlin. The network runs through two satellites and a fiber optic cable. The system is equipped with a chat, used to coordinate communications, for example warning that a message will arrive at a certain time, and an e-mail system, which is used to deliver the actual messages.

