Size of lowercase letters – In other words

Like you, I love fire.

I love the burning energy of holy monsters. I love the enthusiasm of heroes determined at dawn to steal the sun. Like you, I can feel, I believe, the stadium fever and the love for the vibrating engines of big cars. I understand the speed that exhilarates and the power that electrifies. And when the evening glows red, my eye knows how to shine in the reflection of the brazier where the game turns. It is the flame that browns the flesh of an animal, struck by the crash of a fatal gunshot.

Like you, I like capital letters. Art with a capital A, Tradition which reassures, the Untouchable grandeur, the Sacred which guides, the Excellence which elevates… everything which stirs up the molten metal which ignites our veins. I love these lighthouses which, in the darkness, light up our nights from afar and brave the storms.

Mohammad Madrani – Unsplash -CCO

Fears

So like you, I fear lukewarm ashes.

I dread the soft marshmallow and the exasperating slowness. When I’m ordered to slow down, I down gallons of energy drinks to go back to burning the candle at both ends. you fear that kindness, gentleness et serenity are only modest veils to mask the insipidity of a starless night. I think I understand you.

The shadow of contempt awake hovers over all the fires nourished by your black gold. You’re afraid the censors will plunge your burning torches into buckets of ice water. What will be left then? The silence, the darkness and the austere coldness? The lesson-givers of sad monasteries?

Photo of Agustín Photography on Unsplash – CCO

Fireflies

But maybe… maybe blinded by the inferno of certainties, you didn’t see, you didn’t feel, you didn’t hear.

When the fire goes out, a hundred thousand burning embers light up and shine, those embers which give rise to life in all the breads of the world.

When the engine stops, the searchlight goes out, fireflies light up which open paths that we had not seen in our mad race. It’s the crazy farandole of stealthy who sneak in andunexplored which reveals itself.

When the cries of our sacred monsters fall silent, it is not the silence that relays their tumult, it is the thousand voices of an unheard choir: silenced et colonized, forgotten et despised.

When the giants collapse, the greatness of the tiny ones emerges.

