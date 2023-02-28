Home World Skinheads beat a member of the LGBT population near Manjež | Info
World

Skinheads beat a member of the LGBT population near Manjež | Info

by admin
Skinheads beat a member of the LGBT population near Manjež | Info

“Skinheads” beat three men who are members of the LGBT population in the center of Belgrade on Monday evening.

Source: Mondo

GU (23) who was stabbed last night near Manjež, declared a member of the LGBT population and, according to information, was attacked by a group of men who are members of “Skinheads”. Everything happened half an hour after midnight.

There were three of them. Attacked UG, then, Đ. Đ. (26) and IP They encountered the mentioned group and they attacked them. The motive is that GU is a declared member of the LGBT, and members of the Skins do not like them“, said a source familiar with the investigation.

UG and Đ. Đ. were transported to the Emergency Center. The 23-year-old man has serious physical injuries and the 26-year-old has minor injuries, and he was referred to the Maxillofacial Clinic. They attacked him with a broken bottle. The police are intensively working to identify and find the attackers.

(WORLD/Telegraph)

See also  Russia, US towards sanctions in response to hacker attacks against federal agencies and electoral interference

You may also like

: Classes suspended in several schools in RS...

sea ​​and wind weather forecast for tomorrow, Wednesday...

Pope: Everyone should participate in politics for the...

The Apulian duo Fanoya live at Fabbrica 102

Eight tips that help you understand if a...

The Bulgari Autumn Winter 2023 leather goods collection...

Caramel or the myth of Mami Wata ~...

Pope to visit Hungary at the end of...

Theft: Why is cremation becoming more and more...

Did you know that you can offer your...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy