“Skinheads” beat three men who are members of the LGBT population in the center of Belgrade on Monday evening.

Source: Mondo

GU (23) who was stabbed last night near Manjež, declared a member of the LGBT population and, according to information, was attacked by a group of men who are members of “Skinheads”. Everything happened half an hour after midnight.

“There were three of them. Attacked UG, then, Đ. Đ. (26) and IP They encountered the mentioned group and they attacked them. The motive is that GU is a declared member of the LGBT, and members of the Skins do not like them“, said a source familiar with the investigation.

UG and Đ. Đ. were transported to the Emergency Center. The 23-year-old man has serious physical injuries and the 26-year-old has minor injuries, and he was referred to the Maxillofacial Clinic. They attacked him with a broken bottle. The police are intensively working to identify and find the attackers.

(WORLD/Telegraph)