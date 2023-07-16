Home » Skip the crematorium project in Santa Cristina Gela, popular protest wins
World

by admin
In Santa Cistina Gela the creation of the crematorium risks disappearing. In an unexpected move, three of the four councilors of the centre-right council resigned. Anna Maria Salerno, Alberto Petta and Giuseppe Fusco, among the promoters of the crematorium temple, did not accept the request of the mayor Cangialosi to back down…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Skip the crematorium project in Santa Cristina Gela, popular protest wins appeared 13 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

