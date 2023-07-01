Skip the EU agreement on migrants, Meloni fails to mediate with “friends” Hungary and Poland. Warsaw: “Good luck with this deal”

Not even the time to finish expressing the satisfaction with the results achieved that these same results have begun to crumble before his eyes. At the European summit in Brussels, the president of the Council Giorgia Meloni cash out a stalemate on the subject of migrationbetrayed precisely by the countries ideologically closest to its political vision: Poland e Hungary. “We really managed to change our point of view on migrations”, the president said. But during the night, the working dinner of the European leaders which was supposed to ratify the agreement that had been envisaged in the late afternoon, ended without any agreement. The text of the conclusions are yes oppositeprecisely, Warsaw and Budapest. In the morning the Italian premier, at the invitation of the President of the European Council Charles Michelattempted a negotiation to unblock the impasse on the migrant dossier. However, the mediation failedas Meloni herself confirmed at the end of the EU summit: “I tried to mediate until the very end” con Poland e Hungary, explains. Then add: “I’m not disappointed never by those who defend their national interests. Their position is not about the external dimension which is the Italian priority and it is the Union’s way to tackle migration by putting all agree“.

“Italy’s role is of the protagonist at this European Council. I am satisfied of the work done”, Meloni always says. The Minister for European Affairs Raffaele Fitto goes so far as to speak of “a great result obtained”, but in fact on the issue of migrants, Italy is leaving empty hands. In fact, the European Council has concluded without adopting the conclusions on migrationgiven that “two countries, Poland and Hungary, did not support them”, confirms the president Charles Michel at a press conference in Brussels. And the words of the Polish premier, Mateusz Morawieckitestify to a distance to date unbridgeable: “I have no reservations about my friend Giorgia and I am satisfied with the role she has played because she has always tried to find a compromise” but “we agreed to to disagree” on the issue of migrants, while “we are on everything else”. And precisely with regard to the agreement, Morawiecki is clear: “I wish you Good luck with this pact. I don’t think it’s there solution why not address the problem alla root, but I do not comment on the prerogatives and assessments of the Italian government”. The agreement reached a Luxembourg in early June it predicted the obligation of solidarityor the support of states to countries in difficulty with the willingness to relocate or as an alternative to the payment of 20 thousand euros for each unrelocated migrant. Even then, however, Poland and Hungary had opposed each other.

Faced with the lack of success on migrants, Prime Minister Meloni in the press point after the EU summit focuses instead on economic topics: “It doesn’t get worse the situation on third installment of the Pnrr. Spoilers trying to undermine our work are missing the mark. On the fourth the work is in progress and it is long ”, explains the Prime Minister. Which also dismisses the controversy over the Mes: “It is a theme that I am not askedmaybe there isn’t there same attention what is in the Italian debate”. Finally, Meloni lists the Italian priorities: “We discussed how to deal with the issue of competitivenessdemanding a level playing field for the countries that have less fiscal spacei.e. the flexibility the use of existing funds. Today in the proposals of the Commission this element is present and for Italy between Pnrr e cohesion funds It means 300 billion euros which can be better spent”, explains the premier at the end of the EU Council, still saying “a lot satisfied” of the summit.

The failed mediation An initial agreement on compulsory solidarity was reached in early June. The attack on Warsaw and Budapest was announced but among the favorable countries there was still hope for the possibility of a mending. It wasn’t like that. Mateus Morawiecki and Viktor Orban, when late Thursday afternoon the summit moved on to the migration chapter, they reiterated their proposal to amend the summit’s conclusions. “The European Council confirms that, in the context of solidarity measures which are equally valid, relocation and resettlement will be on a voluntary basis“: this is the position of the two countries which, however, in this way have undermined the concept of compulsory solidarity that governs the Pact on migrants. A first exchange, completely informal, took place yesterday between Meloni, Morawiecki and Viktor Orban, but well before there was talk of migrants. The Polish-Hungarian trench led to the stall the entire summit lengthening the discussion on migrants until late at night. And triggering a whirlwind of bilateral agreements aimed at smoothing out the positions of sovereign leaders. But it didn’t hit the target.

Michel’s conclusions – The part relating to migration was not adopted by the European Council as conclusions but expressed in the conclusions of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel. “The European Union – reads the declaration – remains committed to breaking the business model of traffickers and trafficking networks, including exploitation, and to address the root cause from the irregular migration in order to better address the flows of migrants and prevent people from undertaking such dangerous journeys”. “The presidency of Advise and the Commission informed the European Council of steady progress made in the implementation of its conclusions of February 9, 2023with particular attention to external aspects of migration and related financing mechanisms”. “The Commission will continue to work on the elements contained in its letter, including the mobilization of the funding existing EU policies in support of temporary protection”: the latter proposition is been added compared to the latest draft conclusions circulated.

“It has been observed that the Poland e Hungary stated that, in the context of the ongoing work on the Pact on Migration and Asylum, in line with the previous European Council conclusions of December 2016, June 2018 and June 2019, it is necessary to find the consent on an effective migration and asylum policy, which, in the context of the measures of solidarityrelocation and resettlement should be on a voluntary basis and that all forms of solidarity should be regarded as equally valid and not serve as a potential factor of attraction for irregular migration”, reads the conclusions of the President of the European Council, Charles Michelon the external dimension of migration.