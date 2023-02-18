Weber’s tweet describes the process of integration between national and European politics: because Berlusconi’s attack on Kiev affects the balance of Strasbourg and Rome.

The war has overthrown them old borders which still formally kept community affairs separate from domestic ones. And since “it is not the first time that Silvio has said certain things about Zelensky”, the president of the EPP has decided to resolve the issue with the Cavaliere. In one fell swoop he defended the unity of the Popolari in Europe and separated Berlusconi’s position from that of Tajani in Italy.

The words with which he announced thecancellation of the convention of Naples have put the owner of the Farnesina in difficulty in the presence of its leader. And also on the timing of the operation, the president of the European Parliament Metsola expressed some perplexity: “Couldn’t it have waited a few days, given that there is the Munich conference on security?”.

However, they say that Weber could not wait, because he has the war at home: for some time a part of the German People’s Party and the delegations of the Nordic countries have been pressing for theexclusion of Berlusconi from the Ppe, for his “pro-Putin” position on the conflict in Ukraine. And there was the risk that the “study days” in Naples in view of the European vote would turn into a ring.

So he came out into the open, in an obvious attempt to download ex prime minister: because he considers Berlusconi’s statements about “Mr. Zelensky” to be “indefensible” and because he wants to remove the obstacles that hinder his plan to reach an agreement in 2024 with the Conservatives. That is with Meloni. See also Taiwan adds 40,304 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia - Taiwan Channel - People's Daily Online - People

And here’s that the skein becomes entangled, that the difference between European and national questions can no longer be seen. In fact, the members of Forza Italia are accusing Weber of “internal interference” in their party. Where the discontent towards the tenant of Palazzo Chigi and towards Tajani is visible, accused of “intelligence with the enemy”: that is, the premier.

The concern in the blue management group is that – in Rome as in Strasbourg – they are working for put FI definitively to margini. It is no coincidence that the parent company Ronzulli comes to distrust Weber, “unfit to lead the Ppe”. As for the Foreign Minister’s move, it was obvious: «Forza Italia is Berlusconi». Before meeting Weber today, in the conversation with the Knight he made his duties available to dispel the usual suspicions.

But the point is another. AND the Knight who has driven himself into a corner. «With those words… And to think that in the Ppe-Ecr alliance project, he could have been the connecting point. I meant that he can be the connecting point», one of the most authoritative exponents of FdI immediately corrected himself. That is enough to understand the state of the art. The effort of the Azzurri to recover the positions is based on the concept that Forza Italia has always voted in support of Kiev. A line shared by Berlusconi, who still yesterday however – urged by his comrade Fascina – repeated on the telephone: “But this Zelensky is…”. “President, not now for heaven’s sake,” implored his interlocutors. See also Austria thinks of a bonus of 500 euros for those who make the third dose of the vaccine

The transition is delicateboth in Rome and in Brussels. Where Meloni – compared to the other European partners – can today boast the strongest government, the largest majority and a longer government perspective.

And the approach of the Ppe on alliances has always been pragmatic: Kohl he didn’t think twice about welcoming Berlusconi, despite the veto of the historic friends of the PPI. History could repeat itself. If there is really the will to re-propose the same scheme with the leader of FdI«is a design that did not emerge in the Weber talks with Meloni», explains an accredited source.