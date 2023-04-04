by blogsicilia.it – ​​12 seconds ago

As often happens, a part of Mondello in Palermo becomes an open sewer. Sewage and more from the sewers, at the crossroads of Piazza Castelforte and beyond. The latter is just one of the points where when the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The sewerage in Mondello skips and it’s chaos, sewage in the street, “Let’s suffer this disgust” appeared 12 seconds ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».