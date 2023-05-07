skip the trip to Milan for Lazio

A day of hell for the Lazio and Milan supporters aboard the Italo 9974 which departed yesterday from Rome Termini at 9.05 and arrived “empty” after 4.00 pm at the central station of Milan. Yes, because hundreds of people with Lazio and Milan shirts and flags, who should have disembarked at 12.15 in the Lombard capital to then attend the 3.00 pm big match at San Siro, had abandoned the convoy: it would never have arrived in time, better back home to watch the match on TV on the sofa, after a morning of exaggerated stress.

EXASPERATION AND PANIC

Three hours and forty stuck on a track overlooking the Salaria. Stop from 9.10, immediately after leaving Rome Tiburtina. The first setback related to another Italo, who left Termini at 8.50 and stopped a little further on, in Capena, due to a breakdown. “Problem solved – assures the driver of Italo 9974 at 9.40 – we are leaving again”. Not even the time to say that the lights go out, cell phones plugged in do not charge, the bathrooms close. After half an hour the air becomes heavy, the fans don’t work, there’s no change. Not even on purpose, summer broke out on this Saturday at the beginning of May: 27 degrees, perceived twice as high inside a train under the sun and completely closed. The passengers stand up, the corridors become Indian lines, the catwalks a receptacle. It’s 10.30, there is only one hostess, she takes all the supply of bottles of water, dispenses the snacks, there is a buffet set up in carriage four. The engineer has left his post, he goes back and forth to open the toilets with the key: the electricity doesn’t work, the drains, the toilets overflow as the hours and use go by. There are also many elderly people, women in crisis with fans. Only two hatches are opened initially, the stewardess keeps watch together with a certain Francesco, joined by the engineer after hearing: «I am part of the railway sector». The carabinieri and civil protection are expected, but at 11.30 there is still no one. On the other hand, there are furious ultras, but also very normal people who raise their tones because after more than two hours we don’t know when and how we will leave again or if we will go back: «The train behind us has broken the voltage cables of the line. We are waiting for Ferrovie dello Stato to give us instructions on what to do», explains the driver soaked in sweat on his clothes and face. Then he opens all the doors, makes the announcement with a megaphone. Hundreds of passengers pour onto the rails, some even venture on foot towards a net that he gives on the Salaria to try to get out of the torment. Stefano, 71 years old, faints on the floor inside carriage 3 and a doctor rushes to help him. An ambulance is needed, but no one – for safety reasons – can reach the train. Then at 12.40 the lights finally come back on, those who remain go back on board, but the engineer has to wait again because there is someone on the platform. He leaves again at 12.55: «Italo will refund the ticket 100%, even to those who continue to Milan. Anyone who wants can get off at the Monterotondo station». He half the convoy empties at 13.10, without knowing what will happen next. The entire railway system is paralysed, there are no taxis, there is no way back to Rome, the nightmare is endless. Who calls family members, who snatches a passage, who pours on the ground. The odyssey continues in open space.

