If nine years separated the first and second studio albums of Skrillex, a little less than two days we have had to wait to enjoy the third. Sonny John Moore’s solo comeback has come twice. Is about “Don’t Get Too Close”, perfect complement to “Quest For Fire” (23) and shows an unequivocal desire to Skrillex for demonstrating that he continues to be an all-rounder in electronic music on both sides of his coin (as the father of American dubstep and as an infallible mainstream producer). If the first of the canvases in this diptych represented a field of experimentation and (re)discovery with bass house as raw material, the second is presented as a vindication of featuring and, above all, of that Sonny farthest from the spotlight, responsible for songs by giants like Justin Bieber, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga or FKA Twigs.

Skrillex he launches two very different projects almost in unison but linked together by hinges that force us to put them in dialogue. If in the first topic of “Quest For Fire” the Californian asked us to “Leave Me Like This”, at the opening of “Don’t Get Too Close” we are implored otherwise. Using the same vowels and melody, “Don’t Leave Me Like This” puts on the table —especially through its outro, a quote from the philosopher Alan Watts— the leitmotiv of the album: the calm after the storm, the victory of positivism and the embrace after loneliness (“and finally you would dream where you are now”). The carpe diem supposes the rail by which this train arrives at “Way Back”, collaboration with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd and, above all, a warm breath of drum and bass without wanting to be shocked but with the English singer’s voice as the main attraction. It is impossible for Yung Lean not to feel at home in “Ceremony”a kind of British bedroom bass that, while making us fantasize about a future collaboration of the Californian producer with slowthai, does not have as much desire for war as the producer’s contribution in “Stardust” (22).

After being one of the main architects of his “Promises” (15), Sonny meets Justin Bieber again in “Don’t Go”a charismatic theme that flows smoothly to mainstream radio but falls far short of the mastery of previous collaborations such as “Where Are Ü Now” o “I’ll Show You”. The collaboration with the rapper Kid Cudi is also somewhat timid, a sweetened experiment with an air of Post Malone that does not maximize the possibilities of the person in charge of “Pursuit Of Happiness”, flagship EDM track. Likewise, Swae Lee’s cameo in “Mixed Signal” is rather watered down in contrast to her display of energy in “TOO BIZARRE (juked)”essential chapter in “Quest For Fire”. Comparisons are hateful, but it is true that “Don’t Get Too Close” it precipitates – due to its celebratory, carefree and indulgent will – in a predominantly homogeneous way, without shocks and, consequently, without too many surprises.

However, it is worth claiming several issues that could go unnoticed, such as “3am”, Delicate trap at the service of the bass where, in addition to some chops to celebrate, the indisputable character of Prentiss (sixteen-year-old singer!) behind the microphone is proclaimed as the jewel in the crown and, of course, as a talent to follow. clue. “Don’t Get Too Close”, the theme that gives the project its name, is unexpected teardrop meat. Accompanied by Bibi Bourelly and an undeniable sonic intimacy, Sonny is encouraged to get back behind the microphone in a vibrant hymn to nostalgia and dreams come true. Undoubtedly the most sincere piece of his diptych, a gift for the fans who already cried with that Skrillex who begged (in his own voice) not to be left alone in “Fire Away”, epilogue of “Recess” (14) and one of the most underrated songs in the Californian’s discography. essential to rescue “Select”a contribution to the album by the already trusted BEAM, which is presented as one of those hinges that we mentioned before, not only because one of the phrases of the song is sampled in “Rumble”but above all because of the way in which he claims the energy of the bass house of “Quest For Fire”.

Definitely, “Don’t Get Too Close” is finally presented as the less surprising of the two albums that make up the return of Skrillex. And “Quest For Fire” focused on the stylization of a new device of his own after nine years without solo projects, this second experiment has, paradoxically, little experimentation. If there’s one thing Sonny wants to find here, it’s new voices and old friends. The album is confirmed as a meeting of colleagues, a return to the lack of pretensions of that garage named in “Don’t Get Too Close”. Far from the boiler rooms, he calls for collective introspection, the petit committee and after-hours in rooms. Impossible to miss, yes, a little more heterogeneity in the group, the odd surprise or, at least, a little more ambition. But if this is what Skrillex need we will not throw anything in your face. Sonny embraces his status as a mainstream producer on an intimate journey unafraid of playing within the boundaries of new pop.