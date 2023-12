During tonight’s TGA it also found space Skull and Bonesthe pirate title from Ubisoft which, after a long series of postponements, has finally obtained a certain release date: February 16. The French company celebrated the event with a trailer, also announcing that a new one will take place from 15 to 18 December Closed Beta which you can register from This Page.

We leave you with the trailer: enjoy!

MX Video – Skull and Bones

