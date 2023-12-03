Sky Mobile is born, the new virtual operator powered by Fastweb will launch in 2024

Sky and Fastweb announce today that they have signed a multi-year partnership for the launch, during the first months of 2024, of Sky Mobile powered by Fastweba mobile offer that is reliable, fast, transparent and at an advantageous price.

Thanks to this agreement, Sky completes its offering of connectivity services and thus offers an additional opportunity to its current and future customers.

Fastweb, which will offer the service through a distribution agreement, thus strengthens its positioning on the mobile telephony market where its double-digit growth continues.

The quality of this Sky brand offer will be guaranteed by an excellent technological partner such as Fastweb. Sky Mobile will in fact be a complete offer that includes 5G, thanks to the quality of Fastweb’s mobile service, the fastest in Italy according to Ookla®, and with 99% coverage in Italy.

«We are thrilled to announce the launch of Sky Mobile thanks to an agreement with Fastweb, technological partner also for Sky Wifi broadband», commented Andrea Duilio, CEO of Sky Italia. «After having entered the homes of millions of Italians with our exclusive content and the ultra broadband of Sky Wifi, with the launch of Sky Mobile we want to complete our service offering by becoming a point of reference for Sky families also for all their needs of connectivity».

«The partnership signed with Sky confirms the leading role of our fixed and mobile infrastructures», declared Walter Slide, CEO of Fastweb. «Thanks to this distribution agreement, our positioning on the mobile market is further strengthened».

With Sky Mobile, Sky aims to offer an even more complete experience to its customers and to be a privileged partner of Italian families, thanks to the quality of its entertainment, cinema and sports content, which has always distinguished it, to the innovative experience of vision of Sky Glass and the ultra broadband of Sky Wifi, award-winning for the quality and speed of the service.

