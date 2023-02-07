Álex Pina puts an end to ‘Red Sky’a series that began as an absolutely derailed imitation of Quentin Tarantino and that ends as an allegory of the feminist struggle in the best installment of the series and the best season that its author has developed since it arrived on Netflix.

In a feminist key, the story goes like this: “After escaping from the brothel in which women have lived for all the previous centuries, a brothel where women hid their sexuality, while they were pregnant without consent, in which many times they died during childbirth, and were forced to have sexual relations In exchange for miserable maintenance, a brothel where the only way to escape was through the consumption of opiates, alcohol and other drugs, the three protagonists, as representatives of all the women in the world, flee seeking tranquility, while the man (perverted, depraved, corrupted by sin, who embraces the Catholic religion to expiate himself at the last second, cowardly) starts the hunt to return them to their previous life, first, and directly kill them, then, when he realizes that freedom is not negotiated. This hunt is unsuccessful, it only serves to generate pain, because the man himself has been so bad that he has even betrayed other of his brothers, and those allies of the women -Miguel Ángel Silvestre confused by a representation of evil like Etxeandía- end up helping them in their emancipation, assuming that they can never be definitively forgiven (and that they will never be able to forgive themselves either) for what they did when they were dominated by toxic masculinity. The surviving women end up living in a closed community as the only option to heal their wounds, once the persecutors have given up.”

If the first collection of episodes of ‘Red Sky’ It piled one layer of superficiality on top of another, in the dialogues, the narrative springs and the interpretations, and the second was a turning point that improved the initial debacle; season three serves as redemption in almost every way. More for the participants than for the creator. Lali Expósito embroiders her role to the point of becoming the vane of the series over a reckless Verónica Sánchez who has seen how her character has been losing importance over the seasons, for her own benefit.Sky Red’. The work of the Argentine actress and singer, and her acting and loving duo with Catalina Sopelana, become reason enough to see the most serious season of a project that was about to become Pina’s second failure after ‘White Lines’, the horrifying Ibizan series B project that premiered during the pandemic. Third and final notice: Expósito’s work as Wendy is brilliant and moving; directly to the tear duct on several occasions.

‘Red Sky’ It reaches its third act and even Asier Etxeandía shows content, a gesture that refers to the waves of blush that came to our faces in the first season because of his histrionics. However, that temperance decaffeinates the climax, not only of the season, but of the entire story. Lack of balance. Miguel Ángel Silvestre, who, without knowing whether to be emotional or not, loses prominence in the same way that Verónica Sánchez loses it, is the co-star of the fratricidal encounter between the two men, which passes without pain or glory and no one matters or moves anyone.

In the end, gangsters and revenge aside, ‘Red Sky’ takes off his disguise exploitation against prostitution to become a narrative in the form of an allegory about the current moment of the feminist struggle. The parable of ‘sky red‘ grows when it assumes its true nature, that of a thesis series, and does not camouflage it as if it were an adventure story. Simplicity is great for Alex Pina, who also improves as a dialogue speaker, the oldest owes him, but who can raise his head with a certain pride. The Spanish Ryan Murphy is hurt, like the original, by the number of projects he works on at the same time. Now with ‘The Paper House’, ‘Red Sky’ y ‘White Lines’ finished, a new period opens for the creator. Let’s see what he surprises us with.