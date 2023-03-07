Home World Skylines II, arrives in the Game Pass
Great news for all fans of simulation titles building and managing huge metropolises: Paradox Interactive announced today Cities: Skylines IIsequel to the acclaimed city builder coming to Xbox Series X|S later this year ed included in Game Pass at launch.

Here are the first official information and the short announcement teaser.

Cities: Skylines II, a modern take on the city building genre, allows players to create and manage cities that come to life like never before, complete with realistically reproduced transportation and economic systems, endless building and customization options, and advanced modding. Presented during the Paradox Announcement Show 2023, Cities: Skylines II takes the city-building genre even further, allowing players to create the cities of their dreams in the world‘s most capable city-building sandbox.

Developed by Colossal Ordercritically acclaimed developer, Cities: Skylines was launched in 2015 for PC. Over the past eight years it has been ported to numerous platforms with dozens of DLCs and over 12 million copies sold. The accuracy and depth of the simulation has earned the respect of the professional planners they use Cities: Skylines to solve problems in the real world.

MX Video – Cities: Skylines II

