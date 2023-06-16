Home » Slađana Milošević without makeup and thin | Fun
Singer Slađana Milošević posted a photo “in the home edition” on social networks

Source: Courier

Since she appeared on the Serbian music scene, Slađana Milošević has been considered one of the most authentic performers.

She cultivated her style for decades, and fans of her music could see her in a leather wardrobe, chic dresses, heavy make-up and recognizable “chirokanas” at all the public events she attended.

Three months ago, she revealed on social networks that she was hospitalized due to poor health, as well as that she asked to be discharged from the hospital at her own risk, and now she posted a picture from the home on Facebook.

Sladjana took a picture of herself in the mirror with disheveled hair and no makeup, which is why some followers did not recognize her:

“I love everything without makeup, but with legs,” she wrote in the post.

Source: Facebook/Slađana Milošević

See also these pictures of Slađana Milošević:

