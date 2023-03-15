In a hotel in Sarajevo, two politicians had a fight in the elevator.

Source: Tweet/TV N1 Sarajevo

An incident took place in a hotel in Sarajevo this morning when there was a fight between Halil Bajramović, the president of the NIP of the Una-Sana Canton and the advisor to the prime minister of the USK, Sulejman Samardžić. After the physical clash, a video was also published showing Halil Bajramović physically attacking Sulejman Samardžić.

“After today’s statements that Halil Bajramović made to the media, in which he claims that it is completely untrue that he physically attacked Sulejman Samardžić, adviser to the Prime Minister of the USK Government, and this lie is quickly overtaken by the truth. Not counting that the elevator door will not be closed, Bajramović’s insidious attack was filmed and clearly proves his Kabadhic attack, and this “brave” NiP citizen and newly minted politician managed to record even his own attempt to escape from the scene in a moment of fear and resignation. in which he was prevented by Rifet Hozanović. And so the public has a view of the video of the attack and the second part of the event, after which any comment is superfluousNES BiH announced regarding today’s incident at the Holiday Inn.

N1 has a video of Halil Bajramović’s attack on Sulejman Samardžićpic.twitter.com/Ev2uGzswwz — TV N1 Sarajevo (@N1infoSA)March 14, 2023

By the way, a little earlier, the guest of Newsnight was Halil Bajramović, president of the NIP of the Una-Sana Canton.

“If and why I wouldn’t do it, I wouldn’t do it because of the guest tonight. I didn’t. I experienced the inconvenience. I am the chairman of the Committee on Veterans and Disability Affairs. I hurried to the meeting, I had an iPad and an iPhone in my hands, I entered the elevator. At one point, this guy came in with me, whom I hardly know. I know that I commented on him once, because for me it is unacceptable that such a person can negotiate with four ministers in the FBiH Government. I saw that he was with my NIP members in those negotiations. On the one hand, the entire state was engaged in canceling Sebija Izetbegović’s master’s thesis, I don’t want to get into that, and on the other hand, a person like this sits and deals with literally half of the FBiH Government. That is unacceptable for me,” said Bajramović.

USK Prime Minister Mustafa Ružnić told Klix.ba that he was on the ground floor of the hotel while the conflict was taking place. According to him, Bajramović met Samardžić in the hotel in front of the elevator, during which he allegedly hit him three times.

Samardžić requested a medical examination and was taken to the Health Center in Sarajevo, where, unofficially, Klix learns, no injuries were found.

The spokeswoman of the MUP of Sarajevo Canton confirmed that the police received a report this morning at 9:30 a.m., according to which a male person was attacked by another male person known to him.

When asked what could be the motive for the conflict, Ružnić pointed out that Bajramović had previously publicly threatened to be beaten due to the loss of power in USK.

“All of us in Krajina know who he is,” said Ružnić.

Last year, Bajramović was convicted of fraud in granting loans, and according to the first-instance verdict, he received as much as three years in prison.

In the USK these days it is quite heated considering that the finalization of the formation of the government is underway. One of the options for forming a majority was SDA, DF, NS, POMAK and part of NiP, however, the situation has changed, so now the coalition of SDA, DF, NiP, NES is closest to a solid majority.

It is interesting that Bajramović was the part of NiP that wanted to be in power in USK despite the fact that there was no agreement for such a coalition from the party headquarters.

Yesterday in Sarajevo, a meeting was held in the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina precisely because of the formation of the government in the USK, during which the coalition without NiP was consolidated, i.e. the agreement was signed by SDA, DF and NES, to which Ružnić’s adviser also belongs.

(Mondo/N1/Klix.ba)