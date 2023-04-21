«Slaughtered with a diving knife for no reason»- breaking latest news

The young man also handed over to the police themurder weapon: a serrated diving knife, with which he attacked the victim for good 4 minutes. The police, joined in the conference by the prosecutor Massimo Lia, explained that Macchi he was unable to provide a compelling motive for the massacre, especially given the brutality with which he acted, to the point that «the accusation of murder will, in all likelihood, also be contested aggravating factors of futile motives, cruelty and impaired defense». “The person suspected of the murder – continued the prosecutor – was very cooperative, and admitted the charge”. But there is no motive whoaro: «He provided a very labile one, not to mention almost non-existent – says the prosecutor -. For this reason the investigative activity continues incessantly ».
Fundamental for the reconstruction of the facts and for identifying the person responsible were the surveillance cameras installed inside the gallery, where we see a hooded subject arriving by bicycle and entering the gallery, where he stays for about 4 minutes, and then leaves. Other cameras frame him about 25 minutes later, as he returns to his home. The autopsy will be performed in the next few days.
The second person stopped near Macchi’s home was found copletely unrelated to the storybut, being illegal in Italy, she was accompanied to the Cpr of Gradisca, from where she will be expelled from the country.