Home » «Slaughtered with a diving knife for no reason»- breaking latest news
World

«Slaughtered with a diving knife for no reason»- breaking latest news

by admin
«Slaughtered with a diving knife for no reason»- breaking latest news

The young man also handed over to the police themurder weapon: a serrated diving knife, with which he attacked the victim for good 4 minutes. The police, joined in the conference by the prosecutor Massimo Lia, explained that Macchi he was unable to provide a compelling motive for the massacre, especially given the brutality with which he acted, to the point that «the accusation of murder will, in all likelihood, also be contested aggravating factors of futile motives, cruelty and impaired defense». “The person suspected of the murder – continued the prosecutor – was very cooperative, and admitted the charge”. But there is no motive whoaro: «He provided a very labile one, not to mention almost non-existent – says the prosecutor -. For this reason the investigative activity continues incessantly ».

Fundamental for the reconstruction of the facts and for identifying the person responsible were the surveillance cameras installed inside the gallery, where we see a hooded subject arriving by bicycle and entering the gallery, where he stays for about 4 minutes, and then leaves. Other cameras frame him about 25 minutes later, as he returns to his home. The autopsy will be performed in the next few days.

The second person stopped near Macchi’s home was found copletely unrelated to the storybut, being illegal in Italy, she was accompanied to the Cpr of Gradisca, from where she will be expelled from the country.

See also  It starts again with Verstappen dominating, Leclerc's Ferrari stops: he was second

You may also like

New Leaks: “Ukraine Planned Attacks on Russian Troops...

Council of Ministers contests the regional budget, stop...

In Slovenia, a new subvariant omicron | Info

Nikolija regrets plastic surgery | Entertainment

Play off mission for Meta Catania, Etna receives...

A powerful explosion in Belgorod | Info

There is a discrepancy between Macron and Biden’s...

Vučić on the elections in the north of...

this is how “the Brazilian”, suspected of the...

Francesco Mancuso appointed regional secretary

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy