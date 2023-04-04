Singer Slavica Ćukteraš said goodbye to a loved one and a close family member with poignant words.

Source: Kurir TV

Slavica Ćukteraš shared on Instagram the sad news that her grandmother passed away. The singer posted their last photo together, in which she is holding her nana’s hand.

“Our last picture, when I took your hand, hugged you and said: ‘Nano, everything is ok’. This morning a call changed my ‘ok’“, wrote Slavica Ćukteraš, saying goodbye to her for the last time:

“My Nano, rest in peace, your granddaughter Slavica loves you”.

Source: Instagram/cukterasslavica/printscreen

Slavica Ćukteraš has recently canceled all performances until further notice due to a health problem and is now recovering with strict discipline. She was faced with finding out that she had thickening of her vocal cords, and the doctors advised her not to sing and to speak as quietly as possible, which was difficult for her.

“I’m on inhalations. It’s hard to accept it the first time you hear it. Because, like, what will happen to my voice? However, afterwards I heard that I’m not the only one,” said the singer recently.

