Slavica Ćukteraš had been in an argument with a colleague for years Entertainment

It was rumored that Slavica Ćukteraš was in a fight with Tanja Savić, and only now she admitted that she was at war with a colleague with whom she was in Zvezde Granda.

Source: ATA Images/Antonio Ahel

Slavica Ćukteraš is part of the first line-up of Zvezda Grand, which brought incredible popularity to all the contestants at the time, and today they are among the most sought-after singers, and besides Slavica, there were: Nemanja Nikolić, Tanja Savić, Bane Mojićević, Stevan Anđelković and Darko Filipović.

Slavica and Tanja were rumored for years to be in a bad relationship, but the singer revealed that they actually are she didn’t talk to one colleague and that they were constantly arguingalthough they also recorded a duet song.

“Nemanja and I fought like crazy. He and I haven’t spoken in years. We had a duet, but we didn’t talk. We really were…”, revealed Slavica in the show “Divan show” on Kurir television, where she was a guest with Nemanja Nikolić and Nemanja Stevanović.



“The media only wrote about my, like, disagreement with Tanja, but that wasn’t true. I really had a chaotic relationship with Nemanja. We weren’t talking anymore, we were“, admitted the singer, who is known to be today’s best friend Milicom Todorović.



See also what she exclusively revealed in the “Wonderful Show” show, which has to do with the Stars of Grand, that is Saša Popović and Eurovision:



