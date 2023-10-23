Slayyyter, review of their album Starfucker (2023)

Catherine has always been very clear about her audience, but not so much about her identity. She is a total survivor who has been jumping from branch to branch playing everything in which she seemed comfortable, adapting like a true chameleon based on pop trends and looking for that space in the alt-electro scene that she has always wanted. . However, despite all this there has been something that has remained in her musical DNA from the beginning, since she uploaded those first songs to Soundcloud. Obviously, we are talking about her obsession with pop perfection and that eighties essence that she has created. Slayyyter going through each release to a greater or lesser extent. And this is when it comes in “Starfucker” to try to round it all off and fulfill her greatest dream: to be another diva.

In search of her place within current hyperpop, Catherine has chewed synthesizers like no one else, swallowing all those chewy and addictive dance floor productions that crowned the 2000s. But, she has also explained in some interview that she has become a fan of Kavinsky and has decided to take a much dirtier turn to her music by discovering a vein that she feels she needs to explore. “Starfucker” It is an album that captures the comings and goings of the artist, giving meaning to all that decadence that reflects her short career, to those desires for unattained popularity that seem to suffocate her release after release. And this time she does it by painting it all with sex, drugs, alcohol, absurd fame, toxicity and a totally destroyed plastic Hollywood.

Sometimes cheesy, sometimes something more interesting. This second album lives on false nudity just for play and pleasure. It is a proposal for quick consumption, a drug for partying that gives you a high during the first songs and that in the end takes you to hell based on hedonistic and exhausting songs due to so much posturing. A good kind of intoxication that only lasts thirty-five, but leaves a subsequent hangover so intense that it is difficult to assimilate what you have just consumed. Catherine is safe and comfortable walking naked through the streets of Los Angeles, feeling like she is in the center, generating desire after leaving a past relationship, building a little more of that character she craves so much under the derangement and madness. So, to achieve this, the artist has joined forces with figures who already know all this perfectly. Vaughn Oliver (Kim Petras, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj) goes through this album generating that firecracker explosion that is “Purrr” and in which Aaron Joseph also sneaks in. Along with them, Valley Girl signs the occasional song helping Catherine move towards a safer area within pop. Among which we highlight that “Tear Me Open” in which for the first time on the entire album we see the somewhat more human artist reflecting on love and its loss.

“Starfucker” It is not a gem that will last over time, but it is an evident effort, on the part of an artist who has always been judged for lack of authenticity, to mark a before and after. She explores certain paths that finally put her in a position within the industry where it will be easier for her to continue developing. A much darker artificial world starring a stronger Catherine that has helped her grow in the right direction and abandon that PC Music attempt in which she did not quite fit in. An electro trip with a trash aftertaste that you can even enjoy on any silly afternoon when you need to get away from reality a little.