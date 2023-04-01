As always, but a little different. Andrew Fearn and Jason Williamson continue their work on their twelfth album, a generous display of their personal way of understanding electronic hip-hop punk with surprising melodic and rhythmic discoveries.

The title leaves no room for doubt: “UK Grim” (Rough Trade/PopStock!, 23) is a new foray into the seedy England of post-Brexit and a time of ubiquitous stupidity and raw greed. But Sleaford Mods they do not allow themselves to be defeated by defeatism and along with diatribes against moderns, posh and Tories, they delve into those vital outbursts of melodic light and touches of humor that they have been exploring. They connect via Zoom with exquisite punctuality: a work ethic that overcomes even the accumulated fatigue of the promotion. Finally, some cracks.

It strikes me that you continue releasing albums with such powerful material after such a long time, taking into account the simplicity of your music. How do you do it?

(Jason) I have no idea. At a given moment they start to be good. There is no other way to do it. If something is not good, we know it, you understand me? It takes a year to make a record, and if it gets to a point where it’s not good, maybe next time you’ll have to spend two years on it. Who knows? What happens is that we are good between the two. We are not resting on our laurels. We are constantly testing things. And it has helped a lot that we came to this at a late age. We still have a lot to offer.

(Andrew) We’re not as captivated by the industry as older people who have been in it for thirty years. Maybe it has to do with that, I don’t know; is a difficult question to answer when you’re right there in the thick of it. I think everyone who makes an album tries to make it good. And in the end, if you like it and you think you’ve done well, then the only thing you can do is take it out and see what others think of it. There is no formula or guarantee.

“People think you’re partying with other groups all day, but it’s not like that” The first song, which is the title of the album, sets the tone, and by the way, it’s magnificent.

(Jason) It’s a comment on the state of the UK. And also about the attractions of luxury, of money, of the other way of life: absolute comfort and unlimited access to things (laughs), be it cars, sex, clothes, or whatever.

When you start with a new album, do you have any concept in mind or is it being done along the way?

(Andrew) There is never a concept. We don't make concept records. What there is is a bit of faith that it will take shape and in the end there will be enough musical and lyrical elements. We work harder trying to get a lot of material out so that when we put it together it's a little easier, maybe.

I find a variety of sounds and styles that comes from previous albums, but here I have the impression that it is accentuated. I’m thinking of a song like “On The Ground”, with those very special synths.

(Andrew) Well, we did that one in the studio, and it was created in a pretty raw way from a sound point of view. We did not have a previous homemade version. But it’s not that it’s the most lo-fi either…There’s an app that I’ve used a lot called DM1 and it has pretty real drum sounds if you add a bit of reverb to it. I used it for the pattern and the drums sound almost real to me. And the keyboard is pretty cheesy, which introduces a nice contrast.

(Jason) I think we learned a lot from Spare Ribs, maybe that’s it, I don’t know.

(Andrew) This is strange, because they usually tell us that there has been a little bit of progression, when I think we have been progressing constantly. If you look back at other records, there are also quite sophisticated songs: things like “Cuddly”, with very cool melodies. But maybe there are more songs on this record with that quality.

Perhaps all your facets are more present here: the most melodic and also the crudest and most minimalist.

(Andrew) I think that’s very true, but I guess it’s something I’ve tried to do on every album. I usually describe it by referring to “Austerity Dogs” (Harbinger Sound, 13). There you have harder and more propulsive songs and others more hip-hop, or things like “Showboat”. I’ve always wanted to keep that variety. I was thinking that this is probably what is so good about “Austerity Dogs”. Records like this are more interesting, you want to hear them more, right? At this point we have a lot of things to throw away. If you think about it, that’s what makes it fun. It’s always been fun to try and maintain that element.

(Jason) As Andrew said before, this has been a progression. I have always seen it like this.

I understand. And what has been the progression with your lyrics, Jason?

(Jason) Oh, the comments are very similar, but the lyrics are a little neater and a little more convoluted, always keeping in mind what I’m doing. Maybe.

(Andrew) That’s where we have a duality. You can explore new territories. You say incisive things, but at the same time you add others that make someone laugh. Outside of that, you can make a song out of anything you want to write about.

(Jason) Andrew has nailed it.

The collaborations that you do always work very well, even if it is not the most obvious choices. For example, Florence Shaw (Dry Cleaning). How do you choose them?

(Jason) I asked Florence because I got into dry cleaning a lot. I asked Andrew what he thought about having her on “Force 10 From Navarone”. And she got to it. It seemed like an interesting proposition.

(Andrew) Again, there is no formula with anything. I think for some reason some people think we’re more established and bigger than we really are (Jason cracks up)…we’re still making progress, aren’t we? I guess that’s good. There are groups that do not. We are not locked into a record deal like others. We have a lot of freedom with Rough Trade. That takes a lot of pressure off of you and frees you up to take advantage of things when they come along.

As for the voice, Jason, on “Right Wing Beast” you sing again. Do you have fun trying new things?

(Jason) Yeah. The music on that song reminded me of the soundtrack to some eighties TV show, something like that, so I focused on it there. And works. Why not? I like that she is so English, she is very English. And we recorded it very quickly.

(Andrew) There’s a lot of modular music on songs like that. Then we put in the melodies for the verse and the chorus and Jason’s lyrics. Sometimes I have everything very done, and other times everything is more minimalist – it can be just a rhythm and a bass line. I’m making stuff all the time, but there’s stuff that isn’t usable for Sleaford Mods because it’s out of date, or whatever. But even so, even if they are not perfect, things are coming out. It’s what we do.

“We have entered a world that we never really thought we would enter” Perhaps my favorite is “Rhythms Of Class”, the last one, with that old school hip-hop rhythm and the guitars in the chorus.

(Andrew) That one took us a while. I did the music while we were in Chicago. It sounds like that to you because it’s also made on the DM1, which has old 90s sounds. Lots of bands used them. The drums sound great. It’s interesting that it’s your favourite. Why are you cool, mate?

Well I do not know. Why do you like a song? The rhythm, the feeling, the guitars…it’s hard to explain.

(Andrew) That's an example of when I write something and I think it's going to totally work. At this point I can say what percentage there is that is going to be cool. I don't want to put pressure on Jason. But then he depends on the music telling him something that he wants to sing about. There is no absolute certainty, but in that case it was like that.

I suppose you are tired of hearing the same thing, but what problems has Brexit and the pandemic caused you at the band level and playing live?

(Andrew) Well, at the European level last year we played mostly festivals every weekend, and it started off pretty well. And then one weekend the flights were cancelled, so we started going out on Thursdays in case we didn’t make it. But it wasn’t that bad. We were very lucky with the flights.

(Jason) It could have been worse. We didn’t have a lot of equipment with us, and we did almost everything. I think we just had to cancel a big gig in the Netherlands. Other than that, it wasn’t bad for us.

Your latest LPs have been very successful in the UK, in fact they have been at the top of the charts. Do you feel loved and respected?

(Jason) Yeah, we got a lot of love with “Spare Ribs” (Rough Trade/PopStock, 21). There is no doubt that that album put us there at the top. It’s weird, right?

(Andrew) Yeah, it’s funny because we Brits are humble people. For a long time we have been getting into a world that we never really thought we were going to enter. It’s a bit strange and you have to get used to it a bit, I don’t know if I understand myself. It’s been a long time since we’ve been on the Jools Holland show and things like that. That was over five years ago. What happens at the end of the music-making process gets weird, especially these days.

(Jason) It’s a very weird world, very insular. People think you’re partying with other groups all day, when it’s not like that at all. Well, there are other bands that do, but we don’t.

What tour plans do you have?

(Jason) We have an American and a European tour. And a tour of the UK and Australia.