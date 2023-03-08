The Nottingham duo Sleaford Mods will perform in Barcelona on next November 1 at the Apolo room and in Madrid on November 2 at La Riviera to present your new work “UK Grim”. Tickets will be on sale starting this Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Jason Williamson y Andrew Robertknown as Sleaford Mods, will visit Spain in November to interpret “UK Grim”their last full length that will be released this Friday and of which we have already been able to listen to the two advances “UK Grim” and “Force 10 From Navarone”, with whom they collaborate together with Florence Shaw. They will be in Barcelona (November 1, Sala Apolo) and Madrid (November 2, La Riviera)y Tickets can be purchased at this link.

From his previous album, “Spare Ribs”, in the magazine we commented: “Their new work shines for the luster of the vocal collaborations and the inspiration of the bases, which allow Nottingham to offer us some of their best cuts to date: from the irresistible organic electronic punk of “Spare Ribs ” to the acidity and vocal melodies of “Monk N Mindy” or the raw and nervous sampled bass of “Shortcummings”, the quintessence of his recipe. With references to the childhood of an England with carpets and papered walls, Williamson’s lyrics delve into an existential bitterness, which puts the mirror in front of an England prostrated in a blind alley under the condescending gaze of politicians for whom their Citizens are nothing more than disposable tiles on a board – or spare ribs.