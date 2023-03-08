Home World Sleaford Mods will present their new album in Barcelona and Madrid
World

Sleaford Mods will present their new album in Barcelona and Madrid

by admin
Sleaford Mods will present their new album in Barcelona and Madrid

The Nottingham duo Sleaford Mods will perform in Barcelona on next November 1 at the Apolo room and in Madrid on November 2 at La Riviera to present your new work “UK Grim”. Tickets will be on sale starting this Friday, March 10 at 10 a.m.

Jason Williamson y Andrew Robertknown as Sleaford Mods, will visit Spain in November to interpret “UK Grim”their last full length that will be released this Friday and of which we have already been able to listen to the two advances “UK Grim” and “Force 10 From Navarone”, with whom they collaborate together with Florence Shaw. They will be in Barcelona (November 1, Sala Apolo) and Madrid (November 2, La Riviera)y Tickets can be purchased at this link.

From his previous album, “Spare Ribs”, in the magazine we commented: “Their new work shines for the luster of the vocal collaborations and the inspiration of the bases, which allow Nottingham to offer us some of their best cuts to date: from the irresistible organic electronic punk of “Spare Ribs ” to the acidity and vocal melodies of “Monk N Mindy” or the raw and nervous sampled bass of “Shortcummings”, the quintessence of his recipe. With references to the childhood of an England with carpets and papered walls, Williamson’s lyrics delve into an existential bitterness, which puts the mirror in front of an England prostrated in a blind alley under the condescending gaze of politicians for whom their Citizens are nothing more than disposable tiles on a board – or spare ribs.

See also  Comprehensive news: Overseas Chinese and friendly people express condolences on the death of Comrade Jiang Zemin- China Changzhou Net

You may also like

Milenko Pavlov about Bata Živojinović’s association with Tito...

Palermo denounces the usurer and has him arrested:...

a woman waves an EU flag resisting fire...

Iran, global revolution – World and Mission

“Because of the war, my father, a Ukrainian,...

Iva Grgurić and Nemanja Petošević reason for termination...

“The poor must burn in hell”

rifle in hand and free lessons – Corriere...

Twitter can no longer protect you from trolls...

At least 19 people have died in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy