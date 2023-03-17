If you slept or otherwise sleep less than six hours, you have affected your health more than you think.

And “sparrows on a branch know” that the advice of experts is that every adult should sleep between seven and nine hours on average. It’s no secret that some people a sleepless night is a common thing, but it can cause a number of health problems, according to doctors. This is especially true for those who struggle with insomnia.

Not getting enough sleep can lead to a variety of problems, from increased anxiety levels to loss of productivity. Doctor Sue Peacock has warned about the changes you will feel. Lack of sleep can endanger the entire immune system, and here is what can happen to the body if we sleep less than six hours:

weaker immunity

increased level of anxiety

increased risk of depression

menstrual cycle disorders

increased weight gain

loss of productivity

Recent research also confirms that less than six hours of sleep can affect our health in many different ways.

“Our research shows that people who sleep only six hours a night or even less are exposed to a significantly higher risk of cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, stroke and heart attack. There is also an increased risk of diabetes and other chronic conditions. Not only that, lack of sleep is also closely related to impaired memory and cognitive abilities, and even increases the risk of Alzheimer’s disease,” explained Dr. Su Peacock.

