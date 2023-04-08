Lala Haydenthe former leader of the British band Anteros –not to be confused with the Spanish band Anteros–, he embarks on his solo career and does so by releasing his first single called “Slice”. The artist has a sound that is based on electro pop and alternative pop. The singer describes the song as “unapologetic, sexy and shameless” and it will also be the first single from her upcoming album. EP titled “Gils Becomes” that will see the light next may 19.

“Slice” shows us the most non-conformist side of Hayden. She uses the cake as a metaphor for life where the singer criticizes the crazy image that is attributed to those women who fight to have everything they want in their lives, without falling into imposed stereotypes. In this way, the song raises the inconsistency of having “the cake” and being forced to choose which piece she wants because she will never be able to eat the whole thing. The artist has also revealed that she will have her first live showcase the next May 20th in the Apollo room in Barcelona.

Hayden confessed that: “when I turned thirty I found myself depressed, hungry and disillusioned, and I realized that the only way my life was going to change was by facing my fears and getting rid of all the stories that I had been telling myself. same.” This is how the Spanish and English artist describes the moment in which she decides to rebel against the impositions of society as a woman when she reaches a certain age and raises her voice. This outburst, this transition from girl to woman, culminates when she manages to express herself through musical composition.