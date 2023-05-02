Home » Sloba Radanović painting Jelena and mother | Entertainment
Sloba Radanović shared a photo with his wife Jelena, mother Draginja and son Damjan.

Source: Kurir / Damir Dervišagić

They do not hide how happy they are about the new addition to the family, and the singer has now shared a family moment on his Instagram that blew everyone away. His wife and mother Draginja have a very nice relationship, as evidenced by their new photos. Sloba shared photos of his mother holding her grandson in her arms, while Jelena pushes her stroller.

It is known how attached the singer is to his mother, and he tries to visit her often, however, she has now come to live with them. It is an understatement to say that this scene delighted many, and Sloba made an effort to record this moment.

