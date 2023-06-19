Sloba Radanović video of how much money he took for the performance | Entertainment

Singer Sloba Radanović revealed with a video on Twitter how much of a fee he asked for at a celebration

It’s no secret that Serbian singers at parties, in addition to the agreed fee with the owners of the clubs or the newlyweds and families who want to add to their party, also receive a tip.

Recently, the “price list” of performances was revealed, which revealed that Lepa Brena, Aca Lukas, Đani, but also Sloba Radanović earn the most money.

Sloba has now shared a video on his Twitter where the lady who organized the party can be heard singing Lepa Brena, Muharem and “the one Radovan, Slobodan“, and then revealed how much money was spent on music, “and that without tips”.

