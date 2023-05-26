Sloba Radanović was not in Serbia during the attack on his wife Entertainment

The manager of singer Sloba Radanović revealed that the previous night they were all together at a celebration

Source: Kurir/ Damir Dervišagić

Jelena was with her pregnant sister at the time of the attack, who immediately took her to the Emergency Center, but not her husband, a folk singer. Now Sloba’s manager, Goran Lečić Leka, has spoken out, revealing that Sloba was traveling to Slovenia, where he was performing, at the time of the attack.

“I don’t know anything about that. Last night we all went to a private celebration together, then Sloba went to Slovenia because he has a performance tonight. I can’t believe it happened,” said Leka.

During the attack, Sloba’s wife received a cut on her upper arm when her ex-husband gripped her with his hand, but also an injury to her foot, where traces of blood can be seen.

