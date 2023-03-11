Coach Sloboda offered to resign after the triumph over Leotar (2:1).

The team strategist from “Tušnja” made a statement to the media after the match in which he offered to resign, a decision that he had a great influence on and the ultimatum of the most ardent Sloboda fans in the days before the game.

“These three points are very important, with four more wins we stay in the league. These 23 points are equal to qualification for the Europa League, because it is known where we trained, what trial we had and who stood behind us, namely the management and the fans“, Jahić said, continuing:

“If I had lost this match, I would have had to go to Trebinje. I wouldn’t want to change my place of residence because Tuzla is my city, Sloboda is my club. I don’t go when it’s difficult, but when it no longer makes sense“, Jahic said.

Sloboda is currently in eighth place in the table with 23 points, and whether it will stay there before the start of the third round depends on the duel between Sloga Meridian, which has the same number of points in ninth position, and Železničar, which is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 p.m. hours.

