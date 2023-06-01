Sloboda remained without club president | Sport

Sloboda is currently without a president after the club’s Assembly accepted the resignation submitted by Elmir Šećerbegović

At today’s emergency session, the Assembly of FK Sloboda accepted the resignation of Elmir Šećerbegović, the president of the club, and thus dismissed the Board of Directors for further action.

With a unanimous conclusion, and all with the aim of a transparent approach, a decision was made to announce a public call for the election of a new director of the board of directors.

All interested individuals should submit their plan and program of work to the club premises or electronically to the email address no later than June 7, 2023. [email protected].

We remind you that Sloboda from Tuzla was eliminated from the Premier League with a 2:1 defeat against Željezničar in the last round, after which the club was left in quite disarray.

President Elmir Šećerbegović announced immediately after the game that he had resigned, but also that before that he had shared his resignation with almost all the employees of the club.

What is the situation in the Tuzla club, the fact that today officers of the Criminal Police Department of the Police Administration of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tuzla Canton, on the order of the Cantonal Prosecutor’s Office of TK, seized extensive material documentation related to the functioning and business of Sloboda in the last few years.