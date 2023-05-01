Slobodan Milošević and the breakup of Yugoslavia | Info

“Formationally, he was not even in charge of the army, it was the Presidency. That is constantly being lost sight of.”

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

Miodrag Miki Vujović, lawyer, former owner of TV Palma, journalist and publicist once explained in an interview for MONDO his view of Friday, October, but also of the March 9 demonstrations in 1991, which, among other things, were remembered by everyone for the tanks on the streets of Belgrade. What stands out is Vujović’s claim that the tanks were not brought out by Slobodan Milošević, but by someone else.

Speaking about the fifth of October, Vujović said that it seems to him a logical sequence of what is happening to Serbs throughout history.

“Whoever wants to be angry, but I will tell you and your readers – the fifth of October is a very black date in the history of Serbs. On October 5, 1908, BiH was annexed by Austria-Hungary. And on October 5, 2000, the annexation of the Serbian capital took place. You are right, it follows logically, but you are looking superficially. We have a strategy called to destroy Serbs and Serbian values,” Vujović told MONDO.

According to his words, during the nineties, people “looked at Milosevic as a god.”

“Don’t let anyone lie to you that it wasn’t like that. Bring me one who wasn’t trembling and who wasn’t overjoyed to be going to Milosevic. I’m sick of those heroes. You have Vuk Drašković who, after the first official conversation with Milošević, and before that he was arrested twice by the regime, said that Sloba is an extremely nice and charming man. What are you talking about?. Milošević was the greatest authority. I am your witness – there is no foreign journalist, foreign intellectual who has not told me that we are lucky to have him. Even then, due to the breakup of Yugoslavia, most European countries began to lose their independence and economy. Let’s do a survey of the Austrian media between 1990 and 2000. And let’s see where there was freedom in Austria or Serbia? I’ll tell you – in Serbia,” Vujović said.

But you also know that they will tell you about Milošević that he sent the police to Studio B and tanks to the streets during the March demonstrations.

Do you really think that Slobodan Milošević sent the police to Studio B. Come on. Let Zoran Ostojić tell you. What is Studio B today compared to Milosevic’s time? It is not understood here what Studio B is. SPS made Studio B possible. You had three state channels, and Studio B as a local self-government medium. The first reaction was not to allow Studio B, but such an attitude did not prevail in SPS.

On the statement that someone could freely say that we as a people are a bit paranoid because we have the impression that everyone is working against us and that it is not our fault, Vujović says that at the price of being an example of that paranoid Serb, he claims that everyone is working against us.

“I am not saying that we are unimportant. I shudder when they say we are little Russians, but that’s true. This is what Carnegie said on his European tour in 1999. At that time, the Serbs in Montenegro were a target for him because until 1920, the Russian patriarch appointed the metropolitan because there was no Serbian patriarchate. Otherwise, it’s incredible how these idiots can’t even investigate what other nation has experienced being banned from the church twice. Only Serbs,” Vujović said.

According to him, the “Russian brothers” also got involved in the whole story around Friday, October. And to the fact that hardly anyone wants to talk about it here, Vujović says:

“That’s because we see everything in black and white and don’t understand world trends. First, we don’t make a difference between Russia and the USSR. And then we don’t make a difference between Tsarist Russia and this Russia that was created after the USSR. It doesn’t matter with each other. The Russians accepted that Milosevic should be replaced. They came and offered to take him to Moscow. As they took away Veljko Kadijević. And when the disintegration of Yugoslavia is mentioned, everyone talks about Milošević and does not mention Kadijević and the JNA. Kadijević is a Russian school, regardless of the fact that he graduated from West Point and the Russian military academy. He is a Russian man and he is directly responsible for the breakup of Yugoslavia. He and the JNA.”

How is it the JNA’s fault?

The army did not fulfill its constitutional obligation to protect the constitutional order of SFRY.

They should have arrested? To carry out a military coup?

I don’t pretend to tell the Chief of the General Staff what he should have done, I just say what he had to do. And I am especially disgusted by the Chief of the General Staff who allows and tries to sell me the story that a garrison will be conquered by some group of citizens, wherever that garrison is. People with guns will conquer people with tanks?! Don’t tell me that. And what you mentioned earlier about Milošević taking tanks to the streets on March 9 – he did not do that. That was the decision of Veljko Kadijević and the country’s presidency against the will of Slobodan Milošević .

. I want to clarify this now – when you say “unwillingly” – does that mean that Milošević did not know that the tanks would take to the streets or did he know but could not prevent it even though he said he did not agree with that decision?

He knew what they were going to do, but he didn’t agree with it. This – against his will – also means that he did not order it, as you attribute to him, among other things. In terms of formation, he was not even in charge of the army, it was the Presidency. That is constantly being lost sight of. The Yugoslav presidency and the JNA are the factors that broke up Yugoslavia .

. To clarify once again – you claim that on March 9, 1991, it was not Milošević who sent the tanks to the streets, but the Chief of the General Staff of the JNA and the Presidency of Yugoslavia?

That’s right.

So, when we say that Sloba’s tanks were then on the streets…

…then you talk nonsense. When you call it that, you are talking nonsense, and I will not apologize to you or to others at all. And stupidity is the source of evil.

See also rajiv van la para spits a red star | Sport

Miki Vujović Source: MONDO

(WORLD)