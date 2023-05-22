Slobodan Negić, the father of the murdered girl Info

Slobodan Negić, the father of the girl who died in Vladislav Ribnikar Primary School, said that he “felt the need to bring the gravity of the situation to the public”.

Izvor: Printscreen/NovaS

Slobodan Negić, the father of the girl who was killed in the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School, was a guest on Sunday on the show “Impression of the Week” and said on that occasion that he wanted to talk about the facts, as well as try to ask for the public’s help and some kind of understanding. . “No one has a solution and it is very difficult to live with that, but I see a sincere desire in people when they look into my eyes, who are terrified by what they see and who react to this on a human level, it goes beyond the usual topics and daily political stories. Everyone whoever finds space in this to spread some hasty opinions instead of what really happened, is only doing a disservice to society,” said the father of the girl who died along with eight other children and a security guard.

Negić said that what he is talking about “must be a public matter that concerns all of us”. “But not in the way of parties or parties, this is something that affects society at the level of our very survival. I am neither looking for a culprit, nor pointing fingers at people personally. I came to talk about what was happening, how we parents tried to react and I came to say some things in public that are difficult,” he said.

According to him, there was and still is too much pressure to return the children to “Vladislav Ribnikar” Primary School for, as he stated, “some form of regular education”. Also, he said that he would not like to perform a psychiatric evaluation of the perpetrator of the massacre. “What happened that day was that the boy committed a heavy massacre of his peers. At that moment, my Sofia was in the toilet after physical education, she was with a friend who went out before her, she heard a shot and that’s when she came out to see what happened to my friend. The only place where neither my wife nor I could save her was that school. All parents go through what I go through and it’s normal to look for someone to blame in that situation. I wouldn’t go into a psychiatric evaluation of the perpetrator that part, I would leave it to the professionals”

Negić also spoke about the most shocking moments in his life. “Today, I saw in people’s eyes genuine fear for all of us, and I will tell you something. When I was at my daughter’s funeral, many people approached me. Many of them I did not know at all, but I see that it is not easy for those people who approach me to express condolence, and not even me to receive it. Later, after the funeral, I started to look into the eyes of those people and thank each one, looking into their eyes,” said Negić.

Also, everyone was most moved by the father’s story about how he named his child together with his wife. “My Sofia was named because my wife Milanka and I wanted to make a little joke, since I am a Master of Philosophy, and her maiden name is Mudroša, so we named her Sofia after the goddess of wisdom. I will also tell you something that is mine Sofia taught me. There were situations in which mom was angry that the room was in chaos, so I argued with mom alone, in order to protect her. But Sofia was always the only one satisfied when I listened and looked her in the eye like an adult person and if she would see that her mom and I are full of love. Nomen est omen, her name really is her destiny. She taught us that even today I look each of you in the eye and be grateful that you give me empathy. That child’s wisdom made me taught me to look each of you in the eyes even today and to be grateful that you show me empathy. There is a lot of it, look at Igor (Jurić), look at Mrs. Snežana (Miljević), look at yourself Olja, tears are flowing. Thank you all, understand that sometimes the only reason for a person to fight is that he has people around him and that we should learn a great lesson here that it is about us, the people, about our destinies. “My destiny is difficult, but I will bear it and that’s exactly the way Sofija wisely taught me,” Slobodan Negić said through tears.

Negić also told that an event took place at the school, which, according to him, happened a few days ago under the auspices of this school. Negić claims that doctor RR, who was sent to “Ribnikar” to help children and parents after the tragedy, “brought the children into the office and played folk music for them and told them that they should connect with the spirits and souls of their dead friend and friend”.

Negić also emphasized that Serbia is at the top of the world in terms of the percentage of weapons per capita. “The website politico.eu presented data on the 10 countries in the world that have the largest amount of weapons per 100 inhabitants, and I checked that data with four other sources and they are all very similar. Serbia is fourth in terms of that percentage. From my point of view of the problem, this crime was committed with a legally issued weapon, which was in the name of the boy’s father, who carried out the massacre. What can we do to reduce the chances of something like this happening in the future. We need to look at why we are issuing so many weapons and make access to firearms more difficult. If we’re talking about him being a psychopath and he would have done it if he didn’t have those guns, it’s not for me to make up what would have happened if he had. But the fact is that he got two firearms in his apartment weapons that were legally issued. If in this case the procedure for removing firearms was followed, and something like this happened, then we should change the procedure,” said the girl’s father.