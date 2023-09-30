Home » Slovakia at the vote, the crossroads between the pro-Russian Fico and the pro-European Simecka
Slovakia at the vote, the crossroads between the pro-Russian Fico and the pro-European Simecka

Slovakia at the vote, the crossroads between the pro-Russian Fico and the pro-European Simecka

Slovakia goes to the polls for the renewal of the unicameral parliament, in a vote that could above all affect Bratislava’s foreign policy and its weight in the EU bloc in support of Ukraine.

The polls did not crown a favourite, even if the forecasts on the eve seemed to reward Robert Fico’s Direction-Social Democracy (Smer-Sd) party: the former prime minister twice at the helm of the country, known for his closeness to Russia and his hostility to the new shipment of weapons to Kiev. His main opponent is MEP Michal Simecka, face of the liberal pro-European and pro-Nato Progressive Slovakia (PS) movement.

The role of the balance of power of the new government, whatever its tone, should be covered by the populist Hlas-Ds (Voce), led by a Fico party colleague: Peter Pellegrini. Simecka ruled out any cooperation with the Smer-SD, highlighting the irreconcilability between their respective lines on Kiev and the “pro-Russian” tack contested by Fico. Criticism of the EU and the rearmament of Ukraine was also expressed by the extremist Republica movement and the Slovak National Party (SNS), both projected in the polls above the 5% threshold necessary to enter Parliament.

4.3 million citizens voting, the president’s appeal

The call to the polls has gone out for 4.3 million Slovaks, with polls open from 7am to 10pm on 30 September. The president of Slovakia, Zuzana Caputova, also invited undecided voters to participate, underlining the impact of the elections on the future of Bratislava. «Cohesion and reconciliation in this country must go well beyond the electoral horizon – she added in statements reported by Pravda – Parliamentary elections are a right and an opportunity, but also a responsibility to influence the future of this country ».

