Slovakia, the alleged instigator of the murder reporter Jan Kuciak and his girlfriend Martina Kusnirova acquitted

A verdict that has already triggered a controversy for an acquittal considered “sensational”. For years, in Slovakia, he was believed to be the real instigator of the reporter’s murder Jan Kuciak (pictured) and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova, but today the special criminal court has once again acquitted the millionaire in a new trial Marian Kocner. “The evidence that he did it is not enough, there were doubts,” said the judge Ruzena Sabova, explaining the reasons for a sensational sentence for the country’s public opinion, which in 2018, after the shocking news of the double murder, rose to the point of bringing down the government. And the parents of the two boys, dismayed, have already made it known that they do not want to give up. She was instead sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment Alena Zuzova, co-accused together with the businessman: it has always been believed that she had played the role of mediator, between those who ordered the two crimes and those who committed them. In addition to prison, the woman will have to pay 160,000 euros to the families of the two young men.

The verdict comes after the Supreme Court had canceled an acquittal of the entrepreneur and of Zuzova herself in 2021. Precisely because of this judgment, the special criminal court of Pezinok had to open a new trial. “Zuzova convicted, Kocner acquitted. I don’t understand it. We will not stop,” said the reporter’s father Josef Kuciak, according to reports from AFP. “A disgrace to our judicial system”, was the comment of Zlatica Kusnirova, the girl’s mother. Among the initial suspects there had already been three life sentences, including that of the perpetrator of the crime: Misoslav Marcek, a former soldier, who will serve 23 years in prison.

Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova were shot dead in February 2018: they were both 27 years old and their lifeless bodies were found in their home in the village of Velka Maca. The journalist had written many articles critical of Kocner – suspected of corruption and of having relationships with senior political figures in the country – and for this reason he was long considered the key man in the Kuciak case, the one who allegedly organized the ambush of the two young men . At the time, the case raised the attention of the world press, as well as mass protests in the country, which led to the resignation of the government of then Prime Minister Robert Fico. Both Kocner and Zuzova are currently already in prison serving sentences for other crimes. Kokner has always denied the accusations: “I’m not a saint, but I’m not a murderer either. And I’m not an idiot: I know what people’s deaths can mean.”