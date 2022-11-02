A macabre discovery in Slovenia. In the locality of Kocevski Rog, about 150 kilometers from the Italian border, the bodies of over 3,200 people were found, tortured and killed during the Second World War. The news was given by the authorities of the government of Ljubljana, following an excavation campaign carried out between June and October.

That of Kocevski Rog could be the largest mass grave discovered to date and the victims of the tragedy would be mostly of Slavic origin, murdered by the troops of Marshal Tito, tyrant of the former Yugoslavia.

The presence of bodies left without burial in the foiba of the city was no secret, but no one could actually quantify the number of corpses that later came to light. The victims have gunshot wounds and the most accredited hypothesis is that it is a mass execution by shooting.

Some skeletons were found along the wall of the foiba. A clue that, according to speleologists, would prove how some survivors of the execution, would have tried to climb to escape, but without succeeding. The presence of crutches in the pit, on the other hand, could indicate that among the shot there were also invalids wounded in the war.

Upon hearing of the discovery, Monsignor Andrej Saje, president of the Bishops’ Conference of Slovenia, said: “I expressed my expectation that the state and the responsible authorities will ensure that all those who were violently murdered during and after the Second World War receive a worthy burial and that they have a place in the historical memory of the nation “

Experts and sources trace the Kocevski Rog massacre to around June 1945. After the victory of Tito’s partisan formations, Slovenian and Croatian anti-communist opponents had attempted an exodus to neighboring Austria and had been gathered in a camp near of Klagenfurt. The British troops who occupied the country after the defeat of the Third Reich, however, had decided to return it to their homeland. Once they returned to Yugoslavia, the prisoners, mostly civilians, had been detained for a few days in some camps and subsequently sentenced to death as alleged collaborators of Nazis and fascists or in any case dissidents of the Tito regime.