Slovenia BiH recognition of diplomas | Info

From Monday, June 19, Slovenia will continue considering individual requests for recognition of higher education diplomas from BiH, which will unblock the process of evaluation and recognition of higher education diplomas obtained in BiH.

The Ministry of Civil Affairs in the Council of Ministers announced that this information was confirmed by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation and the Enik-Narik Center of Slovenia, reports Srna.

This activity is the result of intensive months-long communication of the Ministry of Civil Affairs in the Council of Ministers and competent educational authorities with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of Slovenia with the aim of protecting the acquired rights of persons who obtained higher education diplomas in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

On October 24, 2022, the Enik-Narik Center of Slovenia suspended the consideration of individual requests for the evaluation and recognition of higher education diplomas obtained in Bosnia and Herzegovina, due to, as they stated, “missing, unclear and inconsistent information regarding the accreditation of higher education institutions and study programs in Bosnia and Herzegovina.” “.

