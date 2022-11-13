LUBIANA. In Slovenia at 7 am (same Italian time) the seats for the presidential ballot opened, which sees the challenge with an uncertain outcome between the conservative politician Anze Logar, former foreign minister of the government of Janez Jansa, and the independent candidate Natasa Pirc Musar who can count on the support of the government majority and the progressive camp.

A latest survey by the Mediana institute favored Pirc Musar with over 51% of the votes, compared to 44% of Logar. But the unknown is the turnout and the considerable number of undecided, who could make their choice at the last moment. In the first round on 23 October last, Logar (46) had won with almost 34% of the votes, ahead of Pirc Musar (54) who had won just under 27%. If Pirc Musar were to win, Slovenia – a country in the former Yugoslavia which is part of the EU, NATO and the eurozone – would have a female president for the first time. A committed human rights lawyer, Pirc Musar also worked on the legal team that defended former US first lady of Slovenian descent Melania Trump in a libel trial against a tabloid magazine.

With today’s vote, Borut Pahor leaves the scene, the head of state who, after two terms by law, could no longer stand for re-election. The approximately 1.7 million voters will be able to vote until 7pm in over 3,000 polling stations across the country.