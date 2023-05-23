Slovenia law for refunding violations of anti-corona measures | Info

On Thursday, the benches of the Slovenian parliament will also present a draft law on the regulation of certain issues related to offenses committed during the period of validity of the measures due to the corona virus epidemic.

Source: eugenegurkov/Shutterstock.com

By law is, among other things, foreseen i refund of fines in proceedings against citizens who violated the measures that were in forceand which is constitutional Court previously declared unconstitutional.

In the period from March 7, 2020 to May 30, 2022, a little more than 62,000 misdemeanor proceedings due to violation of covid rules (measures), and the total amount of fines imposed is 5.7 million euros. Of that, 1.7 million euros of fines were voluntarily paid, while the collection of the rest is in the process, the media in Slovenia announced.

The draft law foresees the suspension of all ongoing misdemeanor proceedings, the suspension of proceedings for the execution of an alternative prison sentence, as well as the suspension of proceedings for the execution of fines and the suspension of the collection of procedural costs.

Elimination of the legal consequences of offenses covered by the law is also foreseen, namely the automatic deletion of data from the records of authorities for offenses and the records of legally binding court decisions.

Since the lifting of the state of emergency due to covid, the Constitutional Court of Slovenia has annulled the key legal provisions on infectious diseases and the law on public assembly – the law that served as the legal basis for – this is the position of the current government – the previous government’s harsh approach to punishing all those who violated the measures .

In Slovenia, anti-government protests were held several times during the pandemic protest.

The Minister of Justice of Slovenia, Dominika Švarc Pipan, described this draft as an essential step in re-establishing trust in the rule of law, which she believes has been significantly undermined by the use of excessive and unconstitutional repression.

(World)