Slovenian meteorologist’s warning: A new storm is coming, followed by a large hailstorm, possible destructive winds | Info

Slovenian meteorologist's warning: A new storm is coming, followed by a large hailstorm, possible destructive winds

Slovenian meteorologist's warning: A new storm is coming, followed by a large hailstorm, possible destructive winds

Slovenian meteorologist Marko Korošec sent an important warning and said that the Balkan Peninsula could be hit by new strong storms in the coming weeks.

Izvor: Shutterstock

Meteorologists are predicting a new worsening of the weather for the next week.

The last two weeks have shown an extraordinary weather pattern in Central Europe. Numerous severe weather events with tornadoes, large hail, flash floods and devastating winds devastated northern Italy, Slovenia, Croatia and the central Balkans. More significant storms, including very large hail, are forecast for Monday through Wednesday as another strong and deep frontal wave moves into the overheated country“, states Korošec for severe-weather.eu.

According to him, the weather models are already hinting at another frontal wave that will appear in Central Europe on Monday. From Monday to Wednesday, several days of severe weather are expected in the northern and central part of the Balkan Peninsula. Severe thunderstorms are expected, including supercell storms with very large hail, tornadoes, flash flooding and damaging winds.

A rapid increase in temperature is expected on Sunday and Monday, but this heat wave will be short, and temperatures will reach 35 degrees or more across the Balkans.

The average temperature will be about 10 to 12 degrees higher, while the daily temperature will turn into extremes.

For the southern Balkans, Monday will bring very high temperatures. Serbia, North Macedonia, Bulgaria and Greece are predicted to have maximum daily temperatures ranging from 40 to 46 degrees.“, wrote the meteorologist.

Strong winds will further accelerate forest fires in Greece and other parts of the southern Balkans, according to Korošec.

(Dnevnik.hr)

